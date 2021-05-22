Ex-Saints WR Bennie Fowler lands a Free-Agent Deal with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bennie Fowler to a one-year deal.

The San Francisco 49ers signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bennie Fowler to a one-year deal. The financial terms were not disclosed.

New Orleans Saints WR Bennie Fowler #16 at Saints training camp. Credit: Edwin Good, WVUE; New Orleans, LA; August 20, 2020.

Fowler found a home with the Saints after Emmanuel Sanders called him to workout with Drew Brees in Denver during the 2020 offseason. Brees quickly contacted New Orleans' front office.

The Saints offered Fowler a one-year contract off of Brees' recommendation.

Last season, Fowler's lone big play occurred in the regular-season opener against Tampa Bay when he recovered a fumble on a kickoff.

Credit: WDSU Pool

On October 23, 2020, the Saints placed Fowler on the reserve/injured list because of a shoulder injury.

Fowler, 29, caught two passes for 11 yards in five contests with the New Orleans Saints. Fowler has 12 game starts in six seasons, 97 receptions, 1,101 total yards, and six touchdowns.

The 6-1, 218-pound receiver previously played four seasons in Denver, 2014-2017, and two in New York with the Giants, 208-2019.

In 2014, Bennie Fowler entered the league and signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State University.

Fowler had 93 catches, 1,341 yards, and 11 touchdowns as a Spartans receiver. He played in 43 collegiate games.

What happens next for the Saints? Don't miss out on any Saints news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox!

▶ Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

▶ Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​

▶ For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

▶ Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​