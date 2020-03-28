Saints News Network
Bobby Hebert's father dies from COVID-19 complications

Kyle T. Mosley

On March 27, 2020, Bobby Hebert, Sr. died from complications from COVID-19.  Bobby Hebert, Sr. is the father of former New Orleans Saints quarterback, Bobby Hebert, Jr.  Hebert, Sr. was 81-years-old at the time of his death. The Hebert Family has not released details on the specific cause of Bobby Hebert, Sr.’s death and his funeral arrangements. 

Bobby Hebert, Jr.'s friend and colleague Mike Detillier posted a photo of Bobby, Sr, with his wife Paula and Bobby, Jr. in Louisiana.

Bobby, Jr. announced on Friday, March 27,2020 that his father tested positive of the novel coronavirus on WWL Radio with his Sports Talk co-host Kristian Garic. He believed in his father’s chances to battle the virus, but was practical in knowing how the virus can “overwhelm” a person’s health.  Bobby, Sr., did overcome colon cancer in the early 1990s when Bobby, Jr. was playing for the New Orleans Saints.   

Bobby, Jr. was born on August 19, 1960 to Bobby, Sr, and Paul Hebert in Cut Off, LA.  The family resided in the river parishes of Louisiana.  They raised Bobby, Jr. in the area and he attended South Lafourche High School where he was a star athlete. Hebert attended Northwestern State University and went undrafted in 1983 before joining the USFL's Michigan Panthers. Bobby, also known as the Cajun Cannon, had a successful NFL career with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. Currenlty, he is the co-host of two radio shows in New Orleans, LA for WWL. He is well-liked by sports fans and often has credited his father for his success in life on the radio programs. 

As of March 27, 2020, the COVID-10 cases in Louisiana have been documented at 3,315 cases and 137 deaths.  A total of 56 parishes in the state have recorded at least one case of the virus.  The Orleans Parish area has more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases and the numbers are rising each day.   Governor Edwards of Louisiana has issued a "Stay-at-Home Order" for residents of the state.

Saints News Network will provide more details on the death of Bobby Hebert, Sr, as the family releases them to the public.

Comments (1)
Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

We are praying for the Hebert Family.

