ICYMI: Saints Hump Day News, Notes, and Videos on May 26

The New Orleans Saints news items, videos, and notes from Monday to Hump Day from May 24 to May 26.

New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis on George Floyd Death Anniversary

Are the Saints Vulnerable Defending NFC South Champs?

Longtime NFL football executive Gil Brandt focuses on if the New Orleans Saints are vulnerable as NFC South Champs.

"I still think the Saints are a playoff-caliber team with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill splitting QB snaps -- after all, Payton did coach New Orleans to an 8-1 record over the past two seasons in games not quarterbacked by Brees."

Source: NFL.com

Kwon Alexander's Updated Rehab Video

CEEDY DUCE LOOKS READY!

Saints Players to Step Up in 2021

Saints beat writer Nick Underhill talks about the New Orleans Saints players who need to step up in 2021.

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of J.D. Roberts

J.D. Roberts was the New Orleans Saints franchise's second head coach. Roberts passed a the age of 88. He is a College Football Hall of Famer from his days as a lineman with the University of Oklahoma.

Source: New Orleans Saints

John Elway's 'Mad' Response to NFL Forcing Broncos to Play the Saints Without a QB

In the fullness of time, the truth always comes out. The indignity of the NFL's decision to strong-arm the Denver Broncos into playing a home game vs. the New Orleans Saints without a quarterback still stings in the Mile High City. Broncos fans knew in their guts then and now that it wasn't right.

Source: si.com

Mark Pattison Completes His Climb of Mount Everest

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver and current VP of Business Development at Sports Illustrated, Mark Pattison, conquered Mount Everest!

Are we Overlooking Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon?

#TeachtapeTuesday via former Chiefs & current Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon using recognition, balance & pursuit on a screen retrace for the tackle

A Great Duel in Saints History

Drew Brees dueled New Orleans native Eli Manning in 2015. The New York Giants pushed the New Orleans Saints in one of the best and highly contested football games in NFL history.

