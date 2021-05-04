Jameis Winston is still an Odds Favorite for NFL MVP Award after the Draft

The oddsmakers still have Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas as favorites in the 2021 NFL MVP award race.

Oddschecker states the bettors favor New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston to win the Saints' quarterback competition against Taysom Hill and Ian Book and among the 2021 NFL MVP award preferences. According to the sports betting website, bets increased by 30% in the past seven days on Winston's chances to win the coveted honor.

Jameis Winston may be a recent bettor's favorite, but so is Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City quarterback was next, with a 7% increase in bets behind Winston. Overall, the Chiefs' former award winner is a favorite for his second MVP recognition at +600 (14.3% implied chance). Aaron Rodgers (+900), Josh Allen (+1300), Lamar Jackson (+1700), and Matthew Stafford (+1800) are the top five odds favorites.

The Saints QB leads the betting charge at +6600 (1.5% chance), with Taysom Hill's odds at +10000 for a 1% chance.

The Oddschecker, FanDuel, and Draft Kings each have Jameis Winston at +6600. New Orleans All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara is another Saints player in contention for the MVP. Matt McEwan of Sports Betting Dime in February said his odds were +8000, lowered to +10000 at the end of March, and increased to +9500 after the 2021 NFL Draft. Currently, New Orleans' WR Michael Thomas is listed at +14333.

Top 10 2021 NFL MVP Award Odds Favorites

Patrick Mahomes (+500) Aaron Rodgers (+900) Josh Allen (+1100) Lamar Jackson (+1700) Matthew Stafford (+1800) Tom Brady (+1800) Dak Prescott (+2000) Russell Wilson (+2000) Kyler Murray (+2300) Justin Herbert (+3000)

Updated by Oddschecker on May 4, 2021.