Jameis Winston Bonding with Saints 2nd-Year Offensive Players - Jones, Trautman, and Johnson

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had a workout with his second-year offensive players - running back Tony Jones, Jr., tight end Adam Trautman, and wide receiver Juwan Johnson.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had a workout with his second-year offensive players - running back Tony Jones, Jr., tight end Adam Trautman, and wide receiver Juwan Johnson. The session with Trautman and Johnson was in San Diego.

I wonder who lives in San Diego during the offseason and could be enjoying retirement?

On the SuperNolaTV website, running back Tony Jones, Jr. had a workout with Jameis earlier in the offseason.

Winston will be competing for the New Orleans starting quarterback position against Taysom Hill during training camp. Since Drew Brees' retirement, odd makers favor Winston is considered as the favorite to win the quarterback battle.  

Winston has been training in Alabama most of the offseason. Intriguingly, he took a trip to Drew's stomping grounds. Let's keep an eye out for any Brees-Winston video or photos.

Video and Photo Credit:  SuperNola

