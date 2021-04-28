Saints All-Pros Kamara, Brees, and Thomas on NFLPA Top 50 Players Sales List

New Orleans Saints All-Pros Alvin Kamara, Drew Brees, and Michael Thomas were the Saints players included on the year-end NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales list.

At the beginning of the 2020 preseason, Kamara was listed at No. 37 in product sales. New Orleans star player jumped 15 spots to No. 22 on the year-end chart.

QB Drew Brees and WR Michael Thomas were the other New Orleans Saints players on the final 2020 list. Brees was at No. 15 and Thomas No. 37 in overall sales.

According to the NFLPA, this is the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise.

The official announcement from the NFLPA on the Top 50 Players on the product sales list:

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes II continued their seesaw atop the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List – which reports sales of all officially licensed NFL player products – with Brady besting his counterpart on the year-end list. Either Brady or Mahomes has led the quarterly rankings 11 straight times since October 2018. Brady’s historic dominance in retail includes topping the NFLPA’s year-end chart a record four times and appearing among the top three 23 times since the list was introduced in 2014. The year-end rankings are based on sales from March 1 through February 28, 2021, the most up-to-date, comprehensive figures currently available. They are the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player product sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by 75+ NFLPA licensees. Licensed product across hardline, apparel, digital, and unconventional categories include, among many others, adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, and pet products. For a seventh consecutive year, NFLPA licensees generated record retail sales, with $2.17 billion. NFLPA

Top 10 players among all officially licensed product sold:

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle George Kittle, TE, San Francisco Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas

More information on the players list can be found at www.NFLPA.com.