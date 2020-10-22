Michael Thomas headlines Saints Thursday Injury Report [Week 7]
Kyle T. Mosley
Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas did not participate in the team's open practice on Thursday. Thomas had limited practice participation on Wednesday because of ankle and hamstring injuries. The chances of New Orleans being without Thomas on the field against Carolina increases if he cannot workout the team in Friday's session.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
- DB Janoris Jenkins (Shoulder)
- WR Deonte Harris (Hamstring)
LIMITED
- OT Terron Armstead (Hand)
- DB Justin Hardee (Hamstring)
- DB J.T. Gray (Hamstring)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- WR Michael Thomas (Ankle/Hamstring)
- WR Bennie Fowler III (Shoulder)
- OG Nick Easton (Concussion)
CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
- CB Eli Apple (hamstring),
- RB Trenton Cannon (neck),
- RB Mike Davis (ankle)
LIMITED
- CB Donte Jackson (toe),
- DT Zach Kerr (toe),
- WR Curtis Samuel (knee)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- CB Rasul Douglas (NIR)
- G John Miller (Ankle)
The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are 7.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers (3-3). Teddy Bridgewater will make his return to New Orleans after signing a free-agent contract with the Carolina this offseason. The game's over/under is set at 51.