Michael Thomas headlines Saints Thursday Injury Report [Week 7]

Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas did not participate in the team's open practice on Thursday. Thomas had limited practice participation on Wednesday because of ankle and hamstring injuries. The chances of New Orleans being without Thomas on the field against Carolina increases if he cannot workout the team in Friday's session.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

DB Janoris Jenkins (Shoulder)

WR Deonte Harris (Hamstring)

LIMITED

OT Terron Armstead (Hand)

DB Justin Hardee (Hamstring)

DB J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Michael Thomas (Ankle/Hamstring)

WR Bennie Fowler III (Shoulder)

OG Nick Easton (Concussion)

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) with the ball in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

CB Eli Apple (hamstring),

RB Trenton Cannon (neck),

RB Mike Davis (ankle)

LIMITED

CB Donte Jackson (toe),

DT Zach Kerr (toe),

WR Curtis Samuel (knee)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Rasul Douglas (NIR)

G John Miller (Ankle)

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are 7.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers (3-3). Teddy Bridgewater will make his return to New Orleans after signing a free-agent contract with the Carolina this offseason. The game's over/under is set at 51.