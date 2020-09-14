Michael Thomas suffers a high-ankle sprain, questionable for Raiders

New Orleans Saints superstar WR Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's victory on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) 34-23 in the season’s inaugural “America’s Game of the Week” on Sunday. Drew Brees and the Saints offense struggled throughout the contest and had an injury scare late in the ball game.

With 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, New Orleans lined up first and goal from the Tampa Bay 9-yard line. RB Latavius Murray ran to his right and was stopped at the 5-yard line. However, on the play, WR Michael Thomas, who was blocking for Murray had his leg rolled over by the running back and Tampa Bay’s DB Antoine Winfield Jr. Thomas immediately limped to the sideline as the clock rolled to the two-minute warning.

Thomas produced a quiet day at the office on Sunday, bringing in only 3 catches for 17 yards in Week 1. The Saints targeted the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year just five times on Sunday, his lowest amount of targets since Week 11 of the 2018 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The initial report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero states that Thomas believes he can play through the injury. New Orleans picks up an extra day of rest as they travel to play the NFL’s first-ever game in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Saints will continue to monitor the situation and will probably have Thomas listed as questionable this week.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.