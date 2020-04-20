NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Michael Pittman Jr.

One of the major needs for the New Orleans Saints heading into the 2020 offseason was at wide receiver. Michael Thomas led the league with 1,725 yards and an NFL-record 149 receptions, but the team got little production from their other wideouts. Ted Ginn Jr. was the second highest producing player among the team’s wideouts with just 30 receptions for 421 yards.

New Orleans signed free agent receiver Emmanuel Sanders to a 2-Yr contract, giving the offense another bonafide threat at the position. The Saints may still want to add another playmaker in this week’s draft at a position considered deep in talent well into the second day.

Today’s draft profile looks at one of those Day 2 talents, one that has rich NFL bloodlines and comes from one of college football’s most storied programs.





Michael Pittman Jr., WR (USC) 6’4” 223-Lbs.

Son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman Sr., Michael Jr. was the USA TODAY California Offensive Player of the Year as a senior at Oak Christian High School in Woodland Hills, CA. He committed to Southern Cal and saw action on special teams and as a reserve receiver as a freshman, catching six passes. Pittman missed five games as a sophomore because of an ankle injury but still caught 23 balls for 404 yards and two scores while earning a spot on the All-PAC 12 team as a special teams player. His production increased as a junior, catching 41 passes for 758 yards and 6 touchdowns. As a senior with the Trojans in 2019, Pittman would be among the NCAA leaders with 101 receptions for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns. He would earn 1st team All-PAC 12 and 2nd team All-American honors last season, finishing his USC career with 171 catches for 2,519 yards and 19 scores.



NFL Scouting Combine Statistics



40-Yd dash = 4.52

Vertical jump = 36.5”

Broad jump = 121”

3-cone drill = 6.96 (3rd among receivers)

20-Yd shuttle = 4.14 (2nd among receivers)

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = Courtland Sutton (Broncos)

Pittman was a late bloomer with just one season of high production. He enjoyed a physical advantage against several of the cornerbacks he faced in college, something he will not enjoy as often at the next level. Pittman can struggle against corners who can match his physicality and athleticism. He has the skill, but must improve his technique to free up from press coverage quicker. He runs a variety of routes well, but must sharpen his breaks to give himself better separation.

October 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (6) catches a pass against Arizona Wildcats cornerback Bobby Wolfe (25) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman has rare athletic ability for a receiver his size. He has good agility and upper body movement to escape press coverage at the line of scrimmage. More than just a prototypical possession receiver, Pittman has decent straight-line speed and a long stride to pull away from defensive backs down the field. He has a good football IQ and can run the full route tree efficiently. Pittman uses his body well and has excellent hands to win most contests throws. He gives his quarterback a big catch radius and has nice body control to adjust to an off-target throw. His short area quickness and fluid change of direction allows him to adjust his routes well and gives him a better chance to pick up yards after the catch.

Michael Pittman Jr. is projected to be a 2nd or 3rd round draft choice. He doesn’t have elite speed, but is enough of an athlete to make plays at all three levels of a defense. Good hands, physicality, and the ability to run a wide variation of routes give him the upside of a potential number one wideout, with the competitive fire to blossom into that role quickly.