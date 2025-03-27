NFL Mock Draft: Saints Make Shocking Decision, Draft Edge Rusher
The New Orleans Saints have put together a solid offseason thus far, but it's not over just yet. The upcoming NFL Draft holds a lot of weight for what the future looks like in New Orleans.
The Saints have a lot of holes to fill including at wide receiver, cornerback, and across the defensive line. Having a plethora of draft picks will help the Saints fill all of these holes through the draft.
Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic recently put together a mock draft. Mackie predicted the Saints would make the shocking decision to pass on some very talented players in order to select Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams.
"Green’s rise could be the Saints’ gain, pushing Williams one spot further down the board," Mackie wrote. "He has the athleticism, length and power to be a top producer at the next level. That’s the type of addition New Orleans needs as the organization aims to put together a core that can carry it through its current cap woes."
Williams is a very talented edge rusher with huge potential. He would fill a massive hole on the Saints' defensive line with the potential to turn into the next star in New Orleans.
But this selection would be truly shocking given the circumstances. Mackie has the Saints passing on Shedeur Sanders. Ashton Jeanty, Will Johnson, and Tyler Warren in order to select Williams.
In this instance, the Saints would need to be certain that Williams would turn into a star because passing on this group of four players is alarming, specifically Sanders.
