Report: Saints Land Ex-Chiefs 2-Time Super Bowl Champion In $31 Million Blockbuster
The New Orleans Saints have had a very busy Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, New Orleans reworked safety Tyrann Mathieu's contract, brokering a reunion for the 2025 season, brought back free-agent tight end Juwan Johnson on a three-year, $30.75 million contract, then re-signed wide receiver Dante Pettis to a one-year extension.
Couple that with the $51 million contract for defensive end Chase Young on Monday night, and it's been an active 24 hours in New Orleans. Now, the Saints are going outside the organization to make a big splash in the secondary.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Saints agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, a seven-year veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news of the signing.
Reid, 28, played four years with the Houston Texans before spending the last three with the Chiefs. He's racked up 580 total tackles, 10 interceptions, 46 passes defended, and six sacks in 106 career games.
Ironically, the three-year, $31.5 million contract is the exact framework of the deal he signed before the 2022 season with Kansas City.
The Saints now have four players on their active roster with Super Bowl rings, and they all came from the Chiefs: Reid, Mathieu, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and defensive end Khalen Saunders.
With Reid and Mathieu anchoring the safety position, the Saints should have a solid secondary in 2025. Whether they can build up the rest of the defense enough to be competitive for a playoff spot remains to be seen.
Either way, it appears the Saints have once again found a way to spend in free agency despite entering the offseason with the worst salary cap situation in the NFL. It will be intriguing to see how these signings pay off.
More NFL: Report: Saints Broker $51 Million Reunion With Star Defensive End Chase Young