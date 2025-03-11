Saints News Network

Report: Saints Land Ex-Chiefs 2-Time Super Bowl Champion In $31 Million Blockbuster

The Saints are adding championship pedigree to their secondary.

Jackson Roberts

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) talks with safety Justin Reid (20) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) talks with safety Justin Reid (20) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have had a very busy Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, New Orleans reworked safety Tyrann Mathieu's contract, brokering a reunion for the 2025 season, brought back free-agent tight end Juwan Johnson on a three-year, $30.75 million contract, then re-signed wide receiver Dante Pettis to a one-year extension.

Couple that with the $51 million contract for defensive end Chase Young on Monday night, and it's been an active 24 hours in New Orleans. Now, the Saints are going outside the organization to make a big splash in the secondary.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Saints agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, a seven-year veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news of the signing.

Reid, 28, played four years with the Houston Texans before spending the last three with the Chiefs. He's racked up 580 total tackles, 10 interceptions, 46 passes defended, and six sacks in 106 career games.

Ironically, the three-year, $31.5 million contract is the exact framework of the deal he signed before the 2022 season with Kansas City.

The Saints now have four players on their active roster with Super Bowl rings, and they all came from the Chiefs: Reid, Mathieu, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and defensive end Khalen Saunders.

With Reid and Mathieu anchoring the safety position, the Saints should have a solid secondary in 2025. Whether they can build up the rest of the defense enough to be competitive for a playoff spot remains to be seen.

Either way, it appears the Saints have once again found a way to spend in free agency despite entering the offseason with the worst salary cap situation in the NFL. It will be intriguing to see how these signings pay off.

More NFL: Report: Saints Broker $51 Million Reunion With Star Defensive End Chase Young

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News