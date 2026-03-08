Saints Should Pursue Veteran Starter From Dolphins After Release

The New Orleans Saints need to work on building up the interior of their offensive line to help complement their young offensive tackles. They tried Trevor Penning at guard last season, but they ended up cutting ties with him before finding out if the experiment was going to work long term.

As a result, the Saints could be in the market for offensive linemen in free agency, the NFL draft, and on the trade block. It would be unlikely for the Saints to use the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft on an offensive guard. They're likely going to target more pressing needs. The same can be said about their second-round pick.

Beyond those top draft picks, there are fewer and fewer sure things down the board. As a result, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Saints address the roster hole in free agency.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could target former Miami Dolphins offensive guard James Daniels to help fill the needs in the middle of the offensive line. Daniels was released from the Dolphins earlier this offseason.

Saints could bolster offensive line with James Daniels

Jul 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels (78) works on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Daniels, 28, lost his 2025 season to an injury after missing much of the 2024 season, too," Sigler wrote. "He's been a bit snakebit as of late but logged more than 1,000 snaps in four of the five years that preceded this unlucky stretch. He's a gifted athlete with plenty of experience at all three interior line spots; whether he's competing to start at left guard, pushing Cesar Ruiz at right guard, or backing up Erik McCoy at center, the Saints could use his help."

Daniels has missed most of the last two seasons with injuries, so it's not surprising to see the rebuilding Dolphins cut ties with him. But that doesn't mean he's not talented.

When Daniels was last on the field for most of the season. he was a force in the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line. He's an excellent run blocker who helped Najee Harris run for over 1,000 yards on multiple occasions in Pittsburgh.

The Saints need to find an affordable option in free agency. Considering Daniels hasn't played much over the last two years, he should be as affordable as they come.