Saints on 2020 AP All-Pro Roster

New Orleans Saints players were named to the 2020 Associated Press' All-Pro Second-Team - running back Alvin Kamara, linebacker Demario Davis, and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

The Associated Press named its first and second-team 2020 All-Pro selections on Friday, Jan. 8th. Three New Orleans Saints players received the prestigious year-end honor.

The AP sportswriters did not vote a single Saints player to the first-team roster for 2020. New Orleans had four first-team selections on the AP 2019 All-Pro team - WR Michael Thomas, RT Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, and PR Deonte Harris.

Earning second-team honors representing the New Orleans Saints are linebacker Demario Davis, running back Alvin Kamara, and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. These three players are the runner-ups as the league's best players at their respective positions for the 2020 regular season.

Demario Davis, Linebacker

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints defensive quarterback Demario Davis earns All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season despite being snubbed from the Pro-Bowl in back to back seasons. In 2020, Davis recorded 119 tackles (the most in a season since joining the Saints), 10 tackles or loss, and 4 sacks. Davis is viewed as one of the most underrated players in the league. He has left his mark on the league over the past three seasons tallying 340 total tackles and 21 pass break-ups.

Davis remains one of the game's best readers, making multiple plays a game that does not end up in the stat sheet. During the Saints Week 17 matchup, the NFL on Fox broadcast told viewers about a conversation they had with Saints DE Cameron Jordan earlier in the week about Davis. The six-time Pro-Bowl DE told NFL on Fox that Davis will tell him what the offense is going to do before it happens. Jordan's response? “I just want to rush the passer,” he says with a laugh.

Davis signed a three-year extension with the team earlier this sea

Alvin Kamara, Running Back

Credit: USA Today Sports

After playing through a torn MCL in 2019, Alvin Kamara has bounced back, posting career numbers in his fourth NFL season. Kamara led the NFL in rushing and receiving touchdowns combined in 2020 despite missing Week 17 after contracting COVID-19. Along with his 21 trips to pay-dirt, the four-time Pro-Bowl selection racked up a career-high in scrimmage yards (1,688), rushing yards (932), and receptions (83).

Kamara, who will find himself in the running for Offensive Player of the Year, lived up to his $77M extension that he signed just days before Week 1 of the season. The 2017 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year proved his versatility and value throughout the season, remaining a constant for Sean Payton's offense in a year riddled with injury. Kamara capped off his season by tying a 91-year old NFL record, rushing for 6 touchdowns on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ryan Ramczyk, Right Tackle

Credit: USA Today Sports

The final selection in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft has solidified himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Ramczyk started all 16 games for the second consecutive year and earned All-Pro honors for the second successive season after being named to the AP All-Pro first team just a year ago.

Pro Football Focus designated the former Wisconsin product as the top run blocker in the league the last two seasons. He posted an overall grade of 81.5 in 2020, ranking 13th among eligible tackles. Ramczyk, like his teammate Demario Davis still awaits his first trip to the Pro-Bowl.

