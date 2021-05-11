Saints Post-Draft Quarterbacks 2021

The New Orleans Saints still have a roster capable of competing for a championship, but will need standout play from their quarterback. It’s a position that will look vastly different after fifteen years of Hall of Fame football from Drew Brees.

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the history books. NFL rosters will make some minor changes between now and the start of training camp in July, but each team's rosters are mostly set. The New Orleans Saints will have a vastly different look at the game’s most scrutinized position when they open the 2021 season.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to throw a pass against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

For the first time since 2005, someone other than Drew Brees will be the starting quarterback for the season opener. After 228 starts and several NFL records over 15 seasons in New Orleans, Brees retired. That leaves Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to battle it out for starting duties, with Winston the heavy favorite for the job.

Some prognosticators predicted that the Saints would move up in the first round to draft a quarterback. Others felt that coach Sean Payton would attempt a trade for a reportedly disgruntled signal-caller like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, or Aaron Rodgers. Neither of those things happened, but the team did use a 4th round choice on the position.

With just a little over two months before the start of training camp, here's how the quarterback spot current looks for the Saints.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to Taysom Hill (7). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Jameis Winston - 2 (27-Yrs old)

Taysom Hill - 7 (30)

Ian Book - 16 (23)

Trevor Siemian - 15 (29)

The New Orleans passing attack ranked just 19th in the league and averaged 235 yards per game in 2020. That was by far the lowest production in the fifteen years that Sean Payton and Drew Brees had been with the franchise and the lowest statistical ranking for the team since 1999.

Much of that can be attributed to an ankle injury to All-Pro WR Michael Thomas in the season opener that sidelined him for nine games and limited him all year. Brees also suffered a serious rib injury at mid-season that kept him out of action for four games and affected him down the stretch.

TAYSOM HILL

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY

Taysom Hill stepped in for an injured Brees and went 3-1 as a starter. Hill completed over 70% of his throws and averaged 220 yards passing during those four starts, throwing four touchdowns and 2 interceptions. His ball security and field awareness both remain serious issues. He was sacked 14 times during his time as a starter and fumbled ten times over the course of the year.

JAMEIS WINSTON

Winston enters his second season in the New Orleans system. The 1st overall selection in the 2015 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed 8 of 12 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in relief duty for the Saints last season. Winston is only one year removed from leading the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, the eighth-highest total in league history.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws the ball as Tampa Bay defensive end William Gholston (92) rushes. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Winston has completed over 61% of his career attempts and thrown for 121 touchdown passes, at times displaying the ability of a franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, Winston has also been prone to crippling turnovers and big mistakes throughout his six-year career, evidenced by his 88 career interceptions and 50 fumbles.

IAN BOOK

The selection of Book out of Notre Dame with the 133rd overall choice may have raised eyebrows in some circles. With how Payton was gushing over the gutty Fighting Irish signal caller, nobody should have been surprised by the pick.

Book is undersized at six feet tall and 210-Lbs., but was a proven winner at the major college level and a four-year starter. He has good mobility, completed over 63% of his passes at Notre Dame, and threw for 72 touchdowns against just 20 interceptions.

Notre Dames Ian Book (12) throws downfield during the ACC Championship. Mandatory Credit: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

Ian Book will not factor into the Saints' plans as a starter this season. However, his progress could allow the team to save a roster spot by moving on from the journeyman Siemian. National eyes will be on the training camp competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. After the season, both players could be free agents, potentially leaving the door open for Book in 2022 after a year in the system if Winston or Hill don't play well.

The New Orleans Saints still have a roster capable of competing for a championship, but will need standout play from their quarterback. It’s a position that will look vastly different after fifteen years of Hall of Fame football.

Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​​

Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsletter

FOR MORE SAINTS NEWS: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​ or https://www.saints.media​

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook or on Twitter @bobbyr2613