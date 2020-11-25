Saints Activate DT Sheldon Rankins from Injured Reserve

According to sources, the New Orleans Saints have designated DT Sheldon Rankins to return from injured reserve. Rankins, a five-year veteran with New Orleans, has missed the last three games with a knee injury suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week Eight.

The 26-Yr old Rankins was the 12th overall selection of the 1st round by New Orleans in the 2016 draft. He has 1.5 sacks, 7 QB pressures, and 3 tackles for loss in seven games this season. In 58 games with the Saints over five seasons, Rankins has 17.5 sacks, 42 QB hits, 25 tackles for loss, an interception, and 3 fumbles forced.

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) pressures during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The 8-2 Saints are in first place in the NFC South and have the league's 4th ranked defense, allowing just one touchdown in their last three contests. They travel to face the 4-6 Denver Broncos this Sunday in search of their eighth straight victory. Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for breaking New Orleans Saints news.