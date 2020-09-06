Saints announce 53-Man Roster

The NFL deadline for 53-man roster cuts came and went on Saturday afternoon as the team's roster shrank from 80 to 53 men across the NFL. Below is the New Orleans Saints final 53-man roster.

Offense:

QBs:

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks on before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill

Analysis: No surprises here, but one questions remains... who won the position battle for Brees' backup? Winston or Hill?

RBs:

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara reported to Saints Training camp amid the contract drama. Saints owner Gayle Benson also returned to the facility after COVID-19 positive test. Mrs. Benson is in the golf cart. Credit: Edwin Goode, WVUE; September 2, 2020. Metairie, LA

Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington Jr, Ty Montgomery, Michael Burton (FB)

Analysis: A healthy duo of Kamara and Murray can be dangerous in 2020. Combine that with Montgomery who was a standout at camp this summer and this Saints RB room could be the best in the league.

WRs:

Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas speaks to the media after receiving the AP Offensive Player of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway

Analysis: The position that provided the most surprises was WR. Many thought Bennie Fowler would crack the roster or that the Saints would bring back an experienced WR like Austin Carr. Callaway impressed on special teams in camp, time will tell if he gets a chance to be a quality WR for the Saints.

TEs:

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) looks back as he runs in a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. An50893

Jared Cook, Josh Hill, Adam Trautman

Analysis: Cook came on late during 2019 catching four TDs over the final five weeks. If he is able to remain healthy he should be a Pro-Bowl talent yet again. Sean Payton loves what Josh Hill brings to this team year in and year out but watch for rookie Adam Trautman a big body target who also blocks very well.

OL

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, Ethan Greenidge, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Derrick Kelly, Will Clapp, Nick Easton, Cesar Ruiz

Analysis: Armstead and Ramczyk are the best OT duo in football. With those anchors outside and a youthful interior OL, the Saints "hogs" are Top-5 in the entire league. The reserves provide some familiar faces in Clapp and Easton who should help solidify a strong front.

Defense:

DL:

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) shows emotion after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Roach, Malcom Brown, Trey Hendrickson, Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Sheldon Rankins, Shy Tuttle

Analysis: The Saints return two EDGE rushers who finished in PFF's top-7 last season with Jordan and Davenport. 8 of 9 DL were on the Saints roster last season making this one of the team's most experienced and deep positions.

LBs:

Nov 10, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Hansen, Alex Anzalone, Craig Robertson, Zack Baun, Kaden Elliss, Demario Davis

Analysis: Demario Davis played at an All-Pro level last season but with injuries for Elliss, Anzalone, and Alonso (on PUP) it left little behind him. With rookie Zack Baun and Anzalone returning to health, the Saints LBs should be a game-changing group.

DBs:

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Janoris Jenkins, Malcolm Jenkins, Patrick Robinson, C.J Gardner-Johnson (a.k.a Ceedy Duce), Marshon Lattimore, P.J Williams, Justin Hardee, D.J Swearinger, Marcus Williams, J.T Gray

Analysis: This group screams firepower! There is so much talent in the Saints secondary. With the veteran additions of Jenkins, the Saints now have a veteran presence amongst a very talented young secondary.

Special Teams:

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) screams as he runs from the field after kicking a game wining field goal against the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Morstead, Blake Gillikin, Wil Lutz, Zach Wood

Analysis: Two Punters?!? No, Morestead's job is not in danger. Gillikin looks to be the sacrificial lamb for another Saints roster move.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.