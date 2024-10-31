Saints Captains to Head Coach: Team Locker Room Is Good Despite Major Losing Streak
The Saints captains have a meeting every month with head coach Dennis Allen, and despite the team's six-game losing streak, they're maintaining that things are good in the locker room. Allen said on Wednesday afternoon during his Week 9 press conference that he had their monthly meeting on Tuesday and that the dinner went well. Allen says he doesn't have challenges with where the locker room is at, and says he doesn't know anything about a player's only meeting.
"I'm unaware of any specific player meetings or anything like that," Allen said. "I had a meeting with the captains last night, which we've done really basically kinda once a month, just to discuss the status of the team, status of the locker room. It was a very positive meeting. All those guys were upbeat and encouraged."
New Orleans is only focused on what's ahead of them, not what's in the rearview mirror. Why? Because they can't change anything. They're maintaining unity among the chaos, saying that they're as frustrated as fans are.
“We’re good, the locker room is good,” Carr said on Wednesday afternoon while including Demario Davis and Cam Jordan in his comments.
Carr added, “Did we put ourselves in a certain situation that’s tough? Absolutely. We did that, you know. Injuries, all that, none of it matters. We’re in that position. Where are we right now? I say we’re in a pivotal place, right? We’ve got to win. You know, that’s where we’re at. But we’re also in a good place mentally. You know, our locker room, the mentality, the way guys are flying around at practice because I’ve been around it, man. Where it goes the other way and practice just feels dull. It feels dead. You try and motivate a guy, he won’t do it. All that kind of stuff. I’ve seen it, and that was not the case with our team today."
Carr was asked on Wednesday afternoon whether or not his return could help him be the savior of the season for the Saints, which he was quick to dismiss.
"I am no savior. There's only been one of those, and that is not me. I am here to be a great leader and to be a great teammate, and to do my job to the best of my ability."
He looks at it like having just nine weeks left and having just one shot at this. The Saints have to first prove that they can beat the Panthers before anything else, but their work is cut out for them and then some. The problem is even knocking off the worst team in the league won't exactly produce much confidence.