Saints-Chiefs Trade Speculation Heating Up; Star RB 'Needs KC To Save Him'
The New Orleans Saints dropped to 0-4 on the season after a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Saints have flashed signs of life at times this year, but for the most part, they haven't seen too much to call home about.
Because of this, Alvin Kamara and other Saints stars are being mentioned as trade chips. Kamara could be one of the team's top trade chips, especially if he continues to play as well as he did in Week 4.
Michael Bohlin of FanSided recently suggested Kamara "needs" the Kansas City Chiefs to trade for him in order to free him from the disastrous situation in New Orleans.
Saints urged to trade star running back Alvin Kamara to Chiefs
"Perhaps the biggest indicator that Kamara isn't the unquestioned lead back in New Orleans in the eyes of the new coaching staff was the decision to run a 'Philly Special' inside the five-yard line rather than feeding Kamara the ball," Bohlin wrote. "Naturally, that decision led to a turnover and the Saints getting no points on the board. These decisions were not lost on at least a portion of Kansas City's fan base. Chiefs supporters are already flocking to social media to call for the AFC powerhouse to make a trade to save the likely future Hall of Famer from a terrible situation in New Orleans.
"This isn't a situation where a big name is simply floundering away on a bad team. Kamara can still move the ball with the best of them on the ground and would greatly benefit from moving from one of the worst situations in the NFL in New Orleans to a franchise with the success record that Kansas City has."
The Chiefs would be a much better situation for Kamar. He would seemingly be the lead back on a better offense, with a better coaching staff, and a better team. This would set him up to push for a potential Super Bowl late in his career.
The veteran running back still has quite a bit of speed and burst. He would be a very welcomed addition to the Chiefs' roster.
The Saints shouldn't hesitate to trade the veteran because it's unlikely he's going to be on the roster by the next time they're competitive. A trade right now would make the most sense.
