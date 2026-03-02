Alvin Kamara May Have Already Played His Final Game With Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason as they look to continue to push their roster in the right direction. They kicked off their rebuild last offseason when Derek Carr opted for a sudden retirement.

Adding Tyler Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft got this rebuild off on the right foot, but the Saints still have more moves to make. Their cap situation is much better than it's been in recent years, but it's still a bit of a disaster.

New Orleans could look to save some money and get younger over the course of the next few months, which should be the goal during a rebuild.

But with that in mind, the Saints will have a few big decisions to make. PFF's Thomas Valentine recently suggested the Saints could look to cut ties with running back Alvin Kamara to save money and get younger over the offseason.

Alvin Kamara could be a cut candidate for the Saints

Former Tennessee and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is recognized on the field during the NCAA college football game between New Mexico State and Tennessee on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Saints are the unfortunate poster boys of cap malfeasance. They’ve kicked the can down the road for so long and enter the offseason with negative cap space. There aren’t many cut candidates that make sense, but cutting veteran running back Alvin Kamara could be the solution," Valentine wrote. "Kamara’s 51.7 PFF grade was dead last among 59 running backs in 2025, and by far the lowest of his career. His production has dropped off in recent seasons. If the Saints want to get younger and save $8.5 million, they could designate Kamara as a post-June 1 cut. This would be the avenue to take."

On paper, this idea makes sense. Kamara has taken steps backwards over the last few years and he's likely going to cost the Saints much more than he'll produce on the field. Still, it's hard to imagine New Orleans cutting ties with a franchise star like Kamara, even if it saves them money.

But at the end of the day, football is a business and it's one of the more aggressive businesses in sports. Teams cut ties with franchise legends and superstars each year in order to save money and get younger.

Considering the Saints are likely targeting a running back in the upcoming NFL draft, this idea could make a lot of sense, especially if they have their eyes on Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love.