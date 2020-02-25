Saints Draft Prospect:  Jalen Reagor at Wide Receiver

WR Jalen Reagor of TCU could be available for New Orleans in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Saints truly need to complement All-Pro WR Michael Thomas with a fast, sure-handed, and dynamic playmaker at wide receiver. Reagor could be the player for Sean Payton to mold and develop as a star in the NFL.

Aug 31, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jalen Reagor (1) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reagor has a combination of attributes similar to Cowboys’ WR Amari Cooper and former NFL WR Antonio Brown. He is fast, shifty, and very explosive downfield. This has been a missing element in New Orleans for the past couple of years. Reagor's pass catching ability is good, but can be outstanding under the tutelage of Saints' WR Coach Curtis Johnson. In 2019, his production decreased because of the TCU quarterback situation.

Profootball Focus' analysis of Reagor's decline:

Reagor's drop in production from 2018 to 2019 is overstated. He saw an accurate, on-target pass thrown his way on just 30.7% of his targets in 2019, a figure that stood as the fourth-lowest mark among qualifying FBS receivers this past season. Give Reagor an accurate NFL passer like Drew Brees and watch him prosper. The kid has legit 4.3 speed, solid ball skills for his size and game-changing ability after the catch. PFF - 2020 Mock Draft

Reagor's Stats in 2019 and Measurements

Receptions: 43 , 611 yards, 14.2 average, 5 TD

Special Teams: Kick Returns - 5, 72 yards, 14.4 average; Punt Returns - 15, 312 yards, 20.8 average, 2 TD

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 194 lbs

Source: NFL.com

Reagor is 21 years old. If they give him the right coaching and quarterback, he will be highly productive. The Saints have one of the best offensive coaching staff members in Sean Payton (HC), Pete Carmichael (OC), and Curtis Johnson (WR Coach). He will learn from them and the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2019, Michael Thomas.

Oct 20, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) defends a pass intended for TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jalen Reagor (1) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Strengths

Explosive

Creates separation early in his routes

Quick change of direction

Good route running

High points the football

Great instincts

Vision of the field

Weaknesses

Easily frustrated

Needs to get stronger to handle larger NFL defensive backs

Sometimes relies on his shiftiness too often

Drops the football on special teams too often. Sean Payton considers once as too much for a kick/punt returner.

Blocking needs work

Reagor has a good chance to still be available for the Saints at #24 in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Plenty are eager to view the 2020 wide receivers at the NFL Combine this week. I am sure Reagor’s speed will not disappoint, but will it be enough for the Saints to pull the card for a WR at that spot in the draft?