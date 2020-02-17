Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Reagor

Over the course of the next several months, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Up next in our prospect profiles series, the Seahawks are in need of another receiving weapon at Russell Wilson's disposal and versatile TCU speedster Jalen Reagor could be ain intriguing early round option.

Strengths

Though he's not the biggest receiver at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Reagor plays much bigger, excelling at high-pointing the football and winning jump balls downfield. He shows no fear running routes across the middle of the field and displays strong hands securing passes in heavy traffic at all levels of the field.

One of the most explosive quick-twitch athletes in this draft class, Reagor turns on the jets from zero to 100 effortlessly, allowing him to blow by opposing cornerbacks and create separation quickly off the snap with ease. Playing in the high-scoring Big 12 conference, he consistently torched opponents with well-executed double moves, using his explosiveness to leave defenders in his wake.

With the football in his hands, Reagor turns into a running back and picks up yardage after the catch in chunks. He's extremely evasive in space, capable of making defenders miss as well as out-running would-be tacklers and exhibiting enough power to occasionally break through or bounce off arm tackles like a pinball. These traits also benefit him as a ball carrier on jet sweeps, reverses, quick screens, and kick/punt returns on special teams.

Reagor isn't the most refined route runner in a deep, talented receiver class, but he has the physical traits to be dynamic in that aspect of his game in the right system with proper coaching. He's also capable of running effective routes out of the slot and on the outside, giving him valuable positional flexibility.

Weaknesses

Some may be willing to forgive Reagor because he played with subpar quarterbacks throughout his three seasons with the Horned Frogs, but lapses in focus are evident on film at times. Far too often, he stopped his route short, leaving his quarterback out to dry and leading to a couple of interceptions in the process.

While Reagor can make spectacular, highlight reel grabs look routine, he's also prone to letting passes get to his chest as a "body catcher." Concentration-related drops were a surprising issue for him throughout his college career and he needs to do a better job getting his hands up earlier to bring in the football and secure the catch.

From a blocking standpoint, Reagor plays with inconsistent effort and technique. When his mindset is right, he's strong enough to mix it up with corners and safeties as a run blocker. However, he leaves plays on the field and there are plenty of examples on film where he's physically manhandled by defenders at the point of attack.

Where He Fits in Seattle

Comparing his statistics to other top receivers in the 2020 draft class, Reagor doesn't stand out as a top-tier prospect. After surpassing the 1,000-yard mark and scoring 11 total touchdowns as a sophomore, he finished with just 43 receptions, 611 receiving yards, and just five touchdowns last season.

But as a victim of poor quarterback play, Reagor never had a chance to reach his potential production-wise at TCU and did the best he could amid not-so-ideal circumstances. On film, he showcased the type of elite athletic traits and dynamic play making capabilities NFL teams covet and will have a chance to further improve his draft stock at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

From Seattle's perspective, Reagor offers a similar skill set to Tyler Lockett with the ability to take the top off defenses as a deep threat, wiggle past defenders in space, and effectively get open at all levels of the defense running routes from the outside and the slot. Add in his potential as a dangerous return specialist and he would be worthy of consideration as early as the Seahawks No. 27 overall pick in the first round.