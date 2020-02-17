SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Reagor

CorbinSmithNFL

Over the course of the next several months, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Up next in our prospect profiles series, the Seahawks are in need of another receiving weapon at Russell Wilson's disposal and versatile TCU speedster Jalen Reagor could be ain intriguing early round option.

Strengths

Though he's not the biggest receiver at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Reagor plays much bigger, excelling at high-pointing the football and winning jump balls downfield. He shows no fear running routes across the middle of the field and displays strong hands securing passes in heavy traffic at all levels of the field.

One of the most explosive quick-twitch athletes in this draft class, Reagor turns on the jets from zero to 100 effortlessly, allowing him to blow by opposing cornerbacks and create separation quickly off the snap with ease. Playing in the high-scoring Big 12 conference, he consistently torched opponents with well-executed double moves, using his explosiveness to leave defenders in his wake.

With the football in his hands, Reagor turns into a running back and picks up yardage after the catch in chunks. He's extremely evasive in space, capable of making defenders miss as well as out-running would-be tacklers and exhibiting enough power to occasionally break through or bounce off arm tackles like a pinball. These traits also benefit him as a ball carrier on jet sweeps, reverses, quick screens, and kick/punt returns on special teams.

Reagor isn't the most refined route runner in a deep, talented receiver class, but he has the physical traits to be dynamic in that aspect of his game in the right system with proper coaching. He's also capable of running effective routes out of the slot and on the outside, giving him valuable positional flexibility.

Weaknesses

Some may be willing to forgive Reagor because he played with subpar quarterbacks throughout his three seasons with the Horned Frogs, but lapses in focus are evident on film at times. Far too often, he stopped his route short, leaving his quarterback out to dry and leading to a couple of interceptions in the process.

While Reagor can make spectacular, highlight reel grabs look routine, he's also prone to letting passes get to his chest as a "body catcher." Concentration-related drops were a surprising issue for him throughout his college career and he needs to do a better job getting his hands up earlier to bring in the football and secure the catch.

From a blocking standpoint, Reagor plays with inconsistent effort and technique. When his mindset is right, he's strong enough to mix it up with corners and safeties as a run blocker. However, he leaves plays on the field and there are plenty of examples on film where he's physically manhandled by defenders at the point of attack.

Where He Fits in Seattle

Comparing his statistics to other top receivers in the 2020 draft class, Reagor doesn't stand out as a top-tier prospect. After surpassing the 1,000-yard mark and scoring 11 total touchdowns as a sophomore, he finished with just 43 receptions, 611 receiving yards, and just five touchdowns last season.

But as a victim of poor quarterback play, Reagor never had a chance to reach his potential production-wise at TCU and did the best he could amid not-so-ideal circumstances. On film, he showcased the type of elite athletic traits and dynamic play making capabilities NFL teams covet and will have a chance to further improve his draft stock at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

From Seattle's perspective, Reagor offers a similar skill set to Tyler Lockett with the ability to take the top off defenses as a deep threat, wiggle past defenders in space, and effectively get open at all levels of the defense running routes from the outside and the slot. Add in his potential as a dangerous return specialist and he would be worthy of consideration as early as the Seahawks No. 27 overall pick in the first round.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Per usual, plenty of fans hoping Seahawks draft Washington players. Harris would be a decent fit.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Offseason Profile: DK Metcalf

During an impressive rookie season, Metcalf threatened several franchise rookie records and with much room left to improve, he looks poised to become a superstar catching passes in Seattle.

Thomas Hall10

Demaryius Thomas Would Be Welcome Mentor to Young Seahawks Receivers

Thomas isn't the All-Pro caliber talent he once was, but if Seattle wants to add an affordable veteran with leadership intangibles to the mix, he'd be an ideal option to consider catching passes from Russell Wilson.

Nick Lee

Will Seahawks Consider Re-Signing WR Paul Richardson?

Injuries continued to plague Richardson after signing a multi-year deal with Washington. Now with his career at a crossroads, could a return to Seattle be in the cards?

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/14/20) - What's to Love in the NFC West Heading Towards 2020?

Corbin Smith, Bear Mader, Brian Peacock, and Bo Brack wrap up Crossover Week with some Valentines Day predictions!

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks DT Poona Ford on Cusp of Stardom

Though his numbers weren't gaudy in his first full season as a starter, Ford made a substantial impact in the trenches and appears to be just scratching the surface of his potential in Seattle's defense.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Grading Seahawks 2019 Free Agent Signings

As they've typically done under general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks went bargain hunting in free agency. One year later, how did the signings work out?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Should Seahawks Entertain Reunion with Michael Bennett?

After spending time with three teams over the past two years, there's a possibility Bennett could return to his former stopping grounds in Seattle as a free agent in March.

Thomas Hall10

by

Ownitnow

Biggest unknown in free agency for Seattle because of off field legal stuff as well as ACL injury. Will he be back?

CorbinSmithNFL

Free Agent TE Greg Olsen Negotiating with Seahawks, Two Other Teams

After a quick free agency tour featuring three visits, Olsen plans to make a final decision on where he will be playing in 2020 in the near future.

CorbinSmithNFL