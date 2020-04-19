NFL Draft: Saints Prospect - LB Davion Taylor

Several mock drafts are projecting the New Orleans Saints to draft a linebacker with the 24th overall selection of the 1st round. The Saints have one of the league’s best at the position in All-Pro Demario Davis, but have questions about depth and durability through the rest of the unit. Alex Anzalone and Kiko Alonso are talented defenders but could not stay healthy throughout their careers. Second year Kaden Elliss is promising, but unproven after missing most his rookie year with a knee injury.

The contracts of Davis, Anzalone, Alonso, and versatile backup Craig Robertson all expire at the end of this season, leading many to believe that New Orleans will address the position in this week’s draft. Patrick Queen of LSU and Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray are two first round prospects that have been mocked as potential picks for the Saints. There are a few linebackers that will be available through the second day of the draft who can immediately contribute at the NFL level.

Today’s draft profile looks at an intriguing but raw prospect with a tremendous upside.

Davion Taylor, LB (Colorado) 6’0” 228-Lbs.

Oct 11, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) catches a touchdown pass against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Davion Taylor (20) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor was a state champion sprinter and triple jumper but played in just one high school football game in Magnolia, MS because of religious beliefs. He attended Coahoma Community College, where he starred for two years before being offered a scholarship by Colorado. Taylor started ten games in 2018 for the Buffaloes, gathering 52 tackles (9 for loss), an interception, and 3 pass breakups. He continued to star on the track team for Colorado, finishing sixth in the 100m dash at the PAC-12 Championships. He finished his Buffaloes career with 8.5 tackles for loss among his 69 total stops and 7 passes broken up in 2019.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

40-Yd dash = 4.49 (3rd among linebackers)

Vertical jump = 35” (8th among linebackers)

Broad jump = 127” (4th among linebackers)

3-cone drill = 6.96 (4th among linebackers)

20-Yd shuttle = 4.26 (5th among linebackers)

Davion Taylor is extremely inexperienced and it often shows. He must be more decisive in his coverage drops, often allowing a receiver to get behind him. His awareness in zone coverage is improving but still developing. When taking on a blocker against the run, Taylor drops his head and lose sight of the ball carrier. He has good strength at the point of attack but is light, so can get manhandled by bigger blockers. A developmental prospect, Taylor has improved rapidly but needs to fine-tune and trust his instincts.

Taylor has tremendous speed and athleticism that can’t be coached. He should find an immediate role as a cover linebacker in passing situations and as a special teams player. Often used in space by Colorado, he has the athletic ability to challenge tight ends and receivers in man coverage down the field. Taylor has an outstanding burst to the ball carrier, packs a punch as a tackler, and makes big plays in backside pursuit. He’s an aggressive sideline to sideline defender who is easily coachable, giving him a good upside as a weak side linebacker as he improves his technique.