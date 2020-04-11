Saints Draft Prospect: LB Malik Harrison

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has grown into one of the NFL’s best defenders. Despite Davis and his importance to the defense, many experts believe that linebacker is a position of need as New Orleans heads towards the NFL draft.

There are 3-4 linebackers who will be drafted in the first round, but several that could be selected on Day 2 that have a high upside. Today’s draft profile looks at one of those prospects, and one from a collegiate talent pool which New Orleans is very familiar with.



Malik Harrison, LB (Ohio State) 6’3'' 247-Lbs.



Harrison was a top-50 recruit as a quarterback at Walnut Ridge High School in Columbus, OH. Hoping to play receiver, he agreed to move to linebacker after committing to the hometown Buckeyes. After seeing some time as a true freshman in 2016 he became a bigger part of the defense as a sophomore, gathering 36 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Harrison led Ohio State with 81 tackles as a junior (8.5 for loss) and added 2.5 sacks and an interception. He again led the Buckeyes in tackles last season (75), and his 4.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 4 pass breakups earned him 1st team All-Big 10 honors.



Feb 29, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Malik Harrison (LB19) goes through a workout drill during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

NFL SCOUTING COMBINE STATISTICS

40-Yd dash = 4.66

Vertical jump = 36” (6th among linebackers)

Broad jump = 122”

3-cone drill = 6.83 (1st among linebackers)

20-Yd shuttle = 4.32

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = K.J. Wright (Seahawks)



Harrison is a taller linebacker who must show better knee bend to keep blockers from cutting his legs. He can get baited on play-action fakes, leaving him behind on coverage drops. Harrison pursues plays ferociously, but can take bad angles to the ball or get caught out of position in backside containment. He is stiff in man coverage down the field and can be beaten by double moves.

Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Malik Harrison (39) intercepts a pass intended for TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Ni'Jeel Meeking (19) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports



Malik Harrison is most effective as a downhill linebacker. He had experience in all three linebacking spots at Ohio State but seems most ideal for a middle or strongside spot. Harrison is an excellent tackler, with most of his stops being solo. He has a good change of direction in the open field and decisively picks through traffic when tracking down ball carriers. Harrison immediately reads a running back out of the backfield and has the speed to get to the back in coverage. He has a smooth drop into coverage and natural instincts in zone responsibility. Harrison is an explosive blitzer and has the speed to track down mobile quarterbacks.

Harrison is more advanced as a run defender than in coverage at this stage of his career but with his fluid athleticism has a high upside. Demario Davis is one of the league’s best linebackers, but will be a free agent at season’s end. Also facing free agency at the end of the year will be fellow starters Alex Anzalone and Kiko Alonso, who each have a lengthy history of durability issues. Malik Harrison could be an immediate contributor for the New Orleans defense with the skills to emerge as a starter and every down defender.



