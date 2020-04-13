Saints Draft Prospect: WR Tyler Johnson

The New Orleans Saints recent signing of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders may have possibly shifted their focus away from selecting a wide receiver with their first-round pick of the upcoming NFL draft. New Orleans may still elect to add another receiver in a later round from what we consider a deep class.

The Saints got little production from the receiver spot outside of record-setting numbers from Michael Thomas, and another pass catching threat for quarterback Drew Brees would give even more diversity to Head Coach Sean Payton’s offense.

Today’s draft profile highlights one of several receivers that will be available in day 2 or perhaps even Day 3 of the draft with starting potential.





Tyler Johnson, WR (Minnesota) 6’1” 206-Lbs.

Nov 23, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) catches a pass as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Trae Williams (3) defends him during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports



Johnson was a prolific quarterback at Minneapolis North High School in Minneapolis, MN., throwing for over 2,600 yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior. He committed to the hometown Gophers, who moved him to receiver because of his athleticism. He caught 14 passes for 141 yards and a score as a true freshman. His production increased as a sophomore despite missing two games, finishing with 35 catches for 677 yards and 7 touchdowns. Johnson earned 1st team All-Big 10 honors as a junior in 2018, pulling in 78 receptions for a school record 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’d repeat All-Big 10 as a senior, and would rank among the nation’s top receivers with 86 receptions for 1,318 yards and 13 scores. Johnson finished his Golden Gophers career with 213 catches for 3,305 yards, 33 touchdowns, and owner of several University of Minnesota records.



NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein)= Jakobi Meyers (Patriots)



The biggest weakness to Johnson’s game is his lack of speed. He doesn’t have a second gear to pull away from defensive backs and doesn’t have the pure speed to threaten a defense deep. Johnson has trouble eluding a press at the line of scrimmage and lacks explosion out of his breaks to gain separation from man coverage. He’s too tight with his fakes and double moves to create open space from defensive backs and isn’t elusive as a runner in the open field.

What Tyler Johnson lacks in speed and elusiveness he makes up for with physicality. He plays much bigger than his frame and overwhelms defenders with his strength. Johnson tracks the ball well in mid-air, has a good feel for opposing coverages, and has terrific hands. He has excellent instincts to find the open spot in zones and will muscle for extra yardage after the catch. His natural ball skills and ability to use his body to shield off defenders give him the advantage on contested throws, and he high-points the throw well in traffic. Johnson diligently works through defenders to give his quarterback a target on broken plays and accelerates to an open space.

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) catches a one handed touchdown pass over Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has always preferred bigger physical receivers in his offense. Tyler Johnson may lack the game-breaking speed that several other wideouts in this draft class have, but few are more physical. Johnson was productive against even the best cornerbacks of the Big-10, and he has the ball skills and instincts to carry that production on to the NFL.