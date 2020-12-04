Week 13: Saints Final Injury Report

Four Saints players will be out of action for Week 13's matchup against the Falcons.

Friday's injury report is out, as the Saints head into the weekend ready to do battle with the Falcons in another NFC South clash. The team won't have some of their key players entering Sunday's game, and here's how it shapes out.

Saints Final Injury Report

Out: Janoris Jenkins (knee), Marquez Callaway (knee), Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Marcus Davenport (concussion)

Questionable: Deonte Harris (neck), Patrick Robinson (hamstring)

It was revealed that Davenport suffered a concussion during the game against the Broncos, but didn't feel the symptoms until Wednesday night. Both Jenkins and Callaway left Sunday's game early, but it was reported that neither of those injuries were considered serious. However, New Orleans will be without a starting corner, with Robinson being a new addition to the injury report. He was limited on Friday.

The Saints will get back Andrus Peat (concussion), as he was a full participant of practice all week. Both Alvin Kamara (foot) and Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited to start the week, but practiced in full on Friday.

For the Falcons, Julio Jones (hamstring), Todd Gurley (knee), and Dante Fowler (hamstring) are all questionable. Jones said he's feeling good and ready to go ahead of the game, so we'll see what happens.