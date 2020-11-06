SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Week 9: Saints Final Injury Report

John Hendrix

The final injury report is out for the Saints for their Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Bucs, which sees none of their players ruled out of action. Here's how it shapes out for this important NFC South matchup.

Saints Friday Injury Report

Questionable: Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)

Thomas, Alvin Kamara (foot), and Drew Brees (right shoulder) were all spotted and participating at Friday's practice session open to the media. Kamara, Nick Easton (concussion), and Marquez Callaway (ankle) were all full participants on the injury report, while Brees was limited along with Thomas.

Meanwhile, Sheldon Rankins will miss his first game of the season due to an MCL sprain suffered against the Bears, as he's expected to be out several weeks and has been placed on injured reserve.. However, the early reports indicated that he did not sustain a serious injury. Justin Hardee Sr. has been on the injury report all week as a non-participant, and was also placed on injured reserve Friday.

Ty Montgomery has been activated from IR in a corresponding move.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Offense vs. Buccaneers Defense Preview

The New Orleans offense was bottled up by the Tampa Bay defense in the season opener. Can they reverse their fortunes in this critical showdown of NFC South rivals?

Bob Rose

Saints vs. Bears Pregame Report on Saints News Network [LIVE STREAM]

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan give fans a preview of the Saints vs. Bears game at Soldier Field.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints X-Factors in Week 9

Three X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BtBoylan

Saints vs. Bucs: 3 Things to Watch in Week 9

Three things to watch in Week 9's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BtBoylan

Saints Defense vs. Buccaneers Offense Preview

Will the New Orleans defense force a star-studded Tampa Bay offense into mistakes in this titanic NFC South showdown?

Bob Rose

Week 9: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The Saints appear to be heading in the right direction when it comes to health, as Wednesday's injury report indicates.

John Hendrix

First Look: Saints vs. Buccaneers

Both the Saints and Bucs are looking to take control of the NFC South after Week 9, but there can only be one winner on Sunday Night Football.

John Hendrix

Saints vs. Bears: Live GameDay Blog

Saints News Network's New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

Saints on the Verge of Sizzling

Close wins. Ugly wins. Comeback wins. It doesn't matter for this year's Saints, as long as it keeps happening.

John Hendrix

Saints Look to Extend Success in November Under Sean Payton

Can we expect another strong November from New Orleans as they look to position a playoff run?

Bob Rose