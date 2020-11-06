Week 9: Saints Final Injury Report

The final injury report is out for the Saints for their Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Bucs, which sees none of their players ruled out of action. Here's how it shapes out for this important NFC South matchup.

Saints Friday Injury Report

Questionable: Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)

Thomas, Alvin Kamara (foot), and Drew Brees (right shoulder) were all spotted and participating at Friday's practice session open to the media. Kamara, Nick Easton (concussion), and Marquez Callaway (ankle) were all full participants on the injury report, while Brees was limited along with Thomas.

Meanwhile, Sheldon Rankins will miss his first game of the season due to an MCL sprain suffered against the Bears, as he's expected to be out several weeks and has been placed on injured reserve.. However, the early reports indicated that he did not sustain a serious injury. Justin Hardee Sr. has been on the injury report all week as a non-participant, and was also placed on injured reserve Friday.

Ty Montgomery has been activated from IR in a corresponding move.