Report: Saints' Sheldon Rankins Suffers MCL Sprain

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins exited the Bears game early due to injury, but looks to have avoided a major injury. Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football reported that Rankins avoided a major injury to his MCL, and is likely sidelined for the next three weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that it was a MCL sprain, and Rankins is set to have an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis.

Rankins got hurt at the 2:30 mark of the second quarter on the big 38-yard rush play by David Montgomery. According to the FOX broadcast, the replay wasn't showed because it was deemed too gruesome. Rankins was down on the field, clearly in pain, but ended up walking off under his own power to the sidelines. He'd get checked out in the medical tent, and then go to the locker room and not return.

Look for Malcolm Roach to see more action with Shy Tuttle to compensate for Rankins' absence.