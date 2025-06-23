Saints News Network

Saints Get Pessimistic Prediction Regarding 2025 Playoffs From NFL Writer

How can the Saints pull off a miracle?

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In a 17-game season, every NFL team enters the summer thinking they have a shot to make the playoffs.

The New Orleans Saints are no exception. Even though the quarterbacks on their roster have a combined zero wins as NFL starters, the Saints are hoping that a new head coach in Kellen Moore and a rookie starting QB in Tyler Shough can lead them where they haven't been since 2020: the postseason.

For many, it's hard to buy into the Saints after their 5-12 campaign a year ago, their questionable allocation of free agent money, and their slipshod defense. But the NFC South doesn't have an obvious front-runner. Could the Saints pull off a stunner?

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report doesn't think so. On Monday, Gagnon predicted that the Saints would miss the playoffs in a "buy or sell" article discussing teams with extended playoff droughts.

"They’re still at least the third-worst team in that division, with a major question mark at quarterback," Gagnon wrote. "It’s hard to see how the 2025 Saints are significantly better than a squad that won just five games in 2024 (despite starting 2-0)."

Gagnon did, however, acknowledge that there was at least a slight chance some might buy into the Saints, especially in a betting fashion, as they're sure to have high odds of securing a playoff berth.

"They typically hang around in a division with no elite teams," he added.

With something like a 5-1 record in the division, the Saints might be able to snake a playoff berth at 9-8 or even 8-9, depending on how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers' seasons shake out.

Doing so would require a fast start from Shough, the 25-year-old second-round pick, and good health from the other stars on both sides of the ball.

