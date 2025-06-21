Saints Predicted To Cut Ties With Pair Of WRs Who Contributed In 2024
NFL roster competitions are wide open at this time of year, and the New Orleans Saints' young offense could see hefty turnover.
The Saints have a few mainstays, like running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave, and tight end Juwan Johnson. But after a 2024 season in which 17 players recorded at least one catch, there are bound to be some returners that get cut loose.
Focusing specifically on the wide receiver position, Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks will be on the team barring an untimely injury. That probably leaves three spots on the 53-man roster to break camp for the regular season, and there are going to be at least five contenders for those spots.
Earlier this week, Matthew Paras of NOLA.com projected the roster. Paras predicted that two former undrafted free agents who saw significant time on the Saints' active roster in 2024, Kevin Austin Jr. and Mason Tipton, would be the final roster cuts at the position.
Cedric Wilson, Bub Means, and Dante Pettis were projected to make the team.
"Wilson has familiarity with Moore, dating back to their days in Dallas. Means has had an impressive offseason, which could give him the edge over other young prospects like Kevin Austin and Mason Tipton," Paras wrote. "Pettis is an obvious returner candidate, though he’s also displayed some chemistry with the quarterbacks."
Austin, who was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, made his NFL regular season debut with the Saints, playing in eight games and recording 11 catches for 151 yards.
Tipton, a Saints signee after the 2024 draft, played in 11 games, catching 14 passes for 99 yards. Neither player recorded their first career touchdown.
Obviously, there's a lot of football between now and Week 1. Either Austin or Tipton could already have the inside track, or someone could win a job with an impressive performance between training camp and the preseason.
However, the NFL is a bottom-line business, and this roster competition will be one to watch as the Saints look to build the best possible offense for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.
