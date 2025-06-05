Saints-Giants Suggested Blockbuster Returns Fan Favorite To New Orleans
One of the most pressing questions facing the New Orleans Saints right now is whether the quarterback room they currently have is the quarterback room they'll finish the year with.
The sudden retirement of four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr threw the Saints into chaos. Sure, Carr was never elite in New Orleans, but the team knew what it was getting. They went 5-5 with him starting last season; 0-7 without.
The Saints' pivot plan is likely second-round rookie Tyler Shough, though they also have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener on the depth chart. But as depth charts go, theirs is one of the least experienced in the entire NFL.
To fill out the QB room with some veteran experience, would the Saints consider trading for a former Carr backup?
On Tuesday, Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network suggested New York Giants backup Jameis Winston, who is now entering his 11th season in the NFL, as a reunion fit for New Orleans.
"With some uncertainty at the (QB) position, the Saints should put feelers out for Winston, who played in New Orleans for four seasons," Austin wrote.
"He made seven starts for the (Cleveland) Browns last season, and his numbers mirrored his career averages — a completion percentage hovering around 60% with a decent touchdown rate and an interception rate that is higher than acceptable. That’s what you’re getting out of Winston at this stage of his career."
Winston, 31, owns a 36-51 record as a starter in his career and never quite lived up to his number-one pick billing. Still, he's become a fan favorite both in New Orleans and across the league, due mainly to his infectious on-camera personality.
There's been no indication that the Giants are looking to sell on Winston, but they have 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson and first-rounder Jaxson Dart on the roster, so it's at least worth an ask.
More NFL: Saints Could Cut Ties With $5 Million Pro Bowler In Trade With Cowboys