Saints to Hold Casting Call for 2021 Entertainment Teams

The Saints are bringing a new twist into 2021 for their overall fan experience, as they have put out a casting call through June 17.

As things look to return to normal across the NFL, more signs keep pointing to the progress and anticipation of that reality becoming true. On Friday, the Saints are announcing a casting call for their 2021 entertainment team.

This year comes with some new twists, as there will be auditions for three different dynamic groups that will help build on the team's best fan experience awards they've been given for the past several years. The first group encompasses the Saintsations, which is the official dance team of the Saints. The second group is a fan engagement team called the Black & Gold Patrol. Finally, there's a new team of cheerleaders that will be comprised of multi-talented entertainers to enhance the fan experience.

All three groups will collaborate and interact throughout the season, and specific talents the team will be looking for include both female and male dancers, running and standing tumblers, cheerleaders, and stunters.

“Our fans are eager to get back into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and we want every facet of the game experience to be ready for them,” said Saints President Dennis Lauscha.

“We’re always thinking of new ways that we can provide the best game day experience in the NFL. Expanding our entertainment teams to include cheerleaders and tumblers will bring even more energy and excitement to game day, and add to our legendary Dome Field Advantage.”

The Saints had a co-ed squad when the franchise started in 1967. Back then, the games were played in the old Tulane Stadium. The squad existed the entire time and went by the Saintsations, but was disbanded in 1998. Nearly 20 years later, 25-year-old Jessie Hernandez made some history back in 2018 when he joined the Saintsations as a dancer.

The goal for the Saints is to further the game day experience for fans, and over the years, New Orleans has looked at a variety of new ways to keep fans engaged off the field.

Those interested will have until 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 17th to register. The application link can be found here after the formal announcement is made. Preliminary auditions will be held the Smoothie King Center on Friday, July 18th starting at 5 p.m.