ICYMI: Payton, Kwon, Sherman, Kamara Commercial, Rookie Jerseys, & Zeke about Superdome Noise

Just in case you missed Saints news, notes, and nuggets from the week of May 3-7.

What Sean Payton said to Rich Eisen about Ian Book

"He's a winner. And, there were just enough good things that kept coming up what you watch him play...winningest quarterback at Notre Dame history...that's the function of that position [quarterback] is to lead your team to scores, find a way to win games, he's a pretty impressive guy."

Sean Payton on The Rich Eisen Show

Kwon Alexander Practicing

Kamara's Boss/Russell Athletic Commercial

Richard Sherman - Not Sure If Saints is the Right Place

Sherman listed the New Orleans Saints as a possible destination with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. On the veteran corner's Twitch account, questions the "want" from the Saints after drafting fellow Stanford alum Paulson Adebo in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Adedo has a similar body composition as Sherman. Both cornerbacks are long, decent speed, however Adebo is two inches shorter than Sherman.

Kris Richard presence as the New Orleans defensive backfield coach is important, but could it tilt the odds and motivate Sherman to sign with the Saints?

Ezekiel Elliott On the Superdome Noise

The Dallas Cowboys superstar running back told DAZN Cananda the stadium he believed is the toughest environment to play football. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome!

Zeke, the Who Dat Nation already knew. Respect!

Payton Turner prepping for Saints Training Camp

Ian Book Got the Call & Diploma

Saints Drafted Rookie Jersey Numbers