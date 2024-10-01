Saints Make Surprising Cut: Running Back Released from Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints released running back Jacob Kibodi from their practice squad on Monday. This news was first reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
With the room created by Kibodi's release, the Saints have re-signed WR/KR Jermaine Jackson to their practice squad. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network confirmed that move on Monday afternoon.
Jackson, an undrafted rookie out of Idaho, is a 5'7" and 170-Lb. return specialist. In his last two years with the Vandals, Jackson caught 101 passes for 1,644 yards and five touchdowns. His best season was in 2022, when he had 53 receptions 1,041 yards and four scores.
Jackson's incredible burst made him a feared returner at the FCS level. He returned three punts for a touchdown in his last two years with Idaho while averaging over 16.4 per punt return. He was equally dangerous as a kickoff returner.
An undrafted rookie, Kibodi had yet to appear in a regular season contest this year. He had a solid preseason, albeit in a Saints backfield crowded with talent. Kibodi was released on August 27, but quickly added back to the New Orleans practice squad.
A graduate of Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge, LA, Kibodi first attended Texas A&M in 2017. Over three years at Texas A&M, he had 270 yards rushing and two touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.
In 2021, Kibodi transferred to Louisiana. He played out the final three years of his collegiate career with the Ragin Cajuns, but the first two of those as a backup. In 2023 he'd have a breakout campaign, leading the team with 729 yards on the ground and scoring eight seasons touchdowns.
Over three preseason games with the Saints, Kibodi rushed 19 times for 71 yards. He also caught four passes for an additional 30 yards.
Kibodi's best outing came in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. In that game, Kibodi had 59 yards on the ground and 13 more as a receiver while scoring two touchdowns.
The Saints come into Week 5 with a 2-2 record. They've lost their last two games, both in the final minute, to the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. New Orleans travels to Kansas City this week to take on the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Monday Night Football.