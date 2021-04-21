Saints Fans get ready for NFL Network and RedZone on HULU + Live TV in 2021

New Orleans Saints and NFL fans will be able to watch the NFL Network and NFL RedZone through Hulu +Live TV in August 2021.

New Orleans Saints Fans who stream with HULU will have access to the NFL Network and NFL RedZone via Hulu + Live TV on August 1. The NFL has noticed the increased popularity of streaming services. The carriage agreement between NFL Media and Hulu will allow NFL fans without cable and satellite services the opportunity to watch the NFL Network's full slate of programming - exclusive live football games, Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Total Access and NFL Now, and award-winning original series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America's Game.

The league has had a previous agreement with Amazon Prime for televising their network's Thursday night games. Verizon carries the NFL Network app, and subscribers can view NFL games and videos.

Below is the announcement from the NFL on its new multi-year carriage agreement with Hulu's live TV subscription streaming service Hulu + Live TV for the 2021 NFL Season.

NFL Media and Hulu announced today a new multi-year carriage agreement to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu's live TV subscription streaming service Hulu + Live TV by August 1. Continuing the momentum from last month's long-term media distribution agreements secured by the National Football League, NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be available to Hulu + Live TV subscribers just in time for the 2021 NFL season. "We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers," said Hans Schroeder, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. "One of our top priorities as a League remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and so we're very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu's live subscribers starting in the 2021 NFL season." "With the addition of NFL Network and NFL RedZone to our channel lineup, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live sports programming," said Reagan Feeney, SVP, Live TV Content Programming & Partnerships, Hulu. "Starting with the 2021 NFL season, our viewers will have a front row seat to exclusive live games, original shows and other NFL content year-round." The addition of NFL Network to Hulu + Live TV brings year-round NFL content to fans, including exclusive live games, popular studio shows such as Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Total Access and NFL Now, and award-winning original series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America's Game. With NFL RedZone, subscribers can tune-in to watch host Scott Hanson delivering every touchdown from every game to fans on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season. The NFL continues to be the most valuable content in all of sports and entertainment. Over the last five years, 24 of the top 25 and 77 of the top 100 most-watched programs on television have been NFL games.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.