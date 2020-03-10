Saints News Network
Saints without compensatory picks in 2020; only 10 since 1994

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints were not granted a compensatory pick in 2020 by the NFL.  Here is the full list of compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL Draft:

NFL Network's Draft Analyst,  Lance Zierlein, wrote that the Saints were not projected to receive a compensatory pick for the 2020 NFL Draft.   Why?  

To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more compensatory free agents lost than gained in a particular year.  Lance Zierlein

  

New Orleans has received only 10 out of the 812 compensatory picks offered by the NFL since 1994.  This is the lowest total of any NFL team in that period.

The Saints may have compensatory picks next season.  One main reason is the high number of free agents that may leave the organization once the free agency period begins on March 18th.

What are your thoughts on the Saints without a compensatory pick? Let us know in the comment section below!

