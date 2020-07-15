Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints News:  Oakley Mouth Shield for COVID-19 Protection

Dr.C

Sports equipment manufacturer Oakley announced they developed a new mouth shield that will protect players from COVID-19 by preventing the exchange of droplets.

  

Oakley, an official on-field partner of the NFL, has teamed up with the league to combat COVID-19. The NFL and NFL Players Association have collaborated to mitigate the coronavirus' spread on the football field and trust that they are one step closer to a solution: the Oakley Mouth Shield. Oakley, who already provides visors for NFL players, will have shields ready to distribute to all 32 teams for testing over the next week. 

“We have well over 700 players that used the visors last year,” said Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL Partnerships. 

Novel Coronavirus is new to the league, but the visor is not. The Oakley Mouth Shield has received a better reaction than their visors. Many players preferred other manufacturers' visors before the NFL required only Oakley shields. One point to consider is that Oakley designed the mouth shield in collaboration with doctors and engineers and players. The design features a clear plastic shield with slits or holes. The technology blocks any direct path of a droplet (from sweat or other fluids), but it promotes airflow, sound waves, and communication.  

The Oakley Prizm Lens Technology is the technology the league is trusting to protect players. Used by military personnel, skiers, and now the NFL players, they design the lens with sheets extended down to attach to the faceguard. There are airways and openings on the mouth shield but none that allow the direct transmission of droplets, according to the chair of the NFL’s engineering committee, Dr. Jeff Crandall. “The player feedback was integral in coming up with this design.”

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer was looking for a product design that provided protection without interfering with performance.  “That’s what we will encourage,” said Dr. Allen Sills,  “And we hope that we’re going to land on a product design that’s something that everyone would want to wear, because they’ll see the value and want that additional protection with no detriment to performance.”

Saints Helmet
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers © Kim Klement | 2019 Nov 17

NFL players are use to visors in their helmets without protection for their nose or mouth other than their mouthguard.   “They had a visor that covers the eyes. What could we do to cover the mouth and nose area?” Crandall added. “So they came up with a mouth shield that tried to keep the field of view as much as possible; you don’t want to block the lower part. You want to promote breathing and not a sense of restriction. You want to maximize comfort."

“Prevention from touching the face was also a consideration, and obviously the biggest consideration was how can you mitigate the exchange of droplets,” he said. Sills noted they designed the shield to deal with how the virus spreads. “Just like any face shield or facemask, you’re thinking about the aerosolization of droplets and the spread of it via that mechanism, which is being recognized as the more important mode of transmission.”

Distance and football cannot coexist, and it impossible to social distance 6 feet apart on the field. The NFL and NFLPA continue negotiations for protective equipment, but many answers are still not in place.  

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
KAM24017
KAM24017

Really enjoyed the article!

Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

Oakley products are the best. Love em

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints QB Jameis Winston leaves his agent Joel Segal

Jameis Winston is charting a new direction in his career by leaving his agent Joel Segal.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Former Saints, Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell honored by University of Texas

Former New Orleans Saints running backs, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams will have their names immortalized on the University of Texas' stadium's playing field. The school announced the change on Monday.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2020: #61 Joel Hilgenburg

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 62 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

Bob Rose

Bayou Heat: A First Look at WR Emmanuel Sanders in a Saints Helmet

The New Orleans Saints released photos of their free-agent prize, WR Emmanuel Sanders, in a team helmet. And, he looks good in the Black and Gold.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints QBs Ratings on Madden 21

Saints News Network analyzes at the ratings for the New Orleans Saints QBs in Madden 21.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

How New Orleans got an NFL Team, by Mike Detillier - Part 3

With not being able to land the Dallas Texans/now the Kansas City Chiefs, Dave Dixon and the [search] committee to bring professional football to New Orleans started to lay the groundwork on getting preseason games played in Tulane Stadium.

MikeDetillier

by

SaintsNews

Saints Eyeing Up the Enemy: Kansas City Chiefs

A possible Super Bowl LV preview between two of the NFL's top teams highlights Week 15 of the 2020 season as New Orleans hosts the defending champs.

Bob Rose

by

SamL

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 22, Malcom Brown

Malcom Brown doesn't get talked about enough for the New Orleans Saints, but ended up being one the best free agent pickups from last season.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

NFL, NFLPA, & PLAYERS ON TACKLING COVID-19

The NFLPA and NFL players are voicing their concerns about COVID-19 and the new NFL guidelines.

Dr.C

by

carlaantoine

Video shows why Saints RB Alvin Kamara will have a Monster 2020

Dr. Reef shared video of Saints RB Alvin Kamara training at the Athletix Rehab and Recovery center.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan