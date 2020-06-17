Saints Offense will be Balanced and Prolific with these Role Players

Since the arrival of quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton to the franchise in 2006, the New Orleans Saints have had one of the most consistently prolific offenses in the NFL. Brees, the NFL's all-time leader in passing yardage, touchdowns, and completions, spreads the ball around better than any signal-caller in league history. Over the last few seasons, the Saints' offensive success has relied mainly on the elite talents of wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara with little consistent production from the team's other weapons.

An improved supporting cast will make the New Orleans' offense even more dangerous in 2020. The bulk of the output will come from Thomas, Kamara, and Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook, but the ball will be spread around more than we have seen in recent campaigns. The following New Orleans players could turn this into the best Saints offense that we've seen yet.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR

November 11, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans signed the 10-Yr veteran wideout as a free agent this offseason after failing to land him at the trade deadline last year. The 33-Yr old Sanders has been an outstanding number two receiver throughout his career and is a precise route runner with speed to stretch the field. He has surpassed 700 yards receiving in six different seasons, including three years of over 1,000 yards. Saints can excel from both the outside and the slot. His presence will finally give the team another threat at wideout other than Thomas that the team has lacked for three years.

Latavius Murray, RB

Oct 13, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-Yr old Murray enters his second season with the Saints after joining them as a free agent last year. He had 637 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns in 2019, adding 34 receptions for 235 yards and TD. Murray had consecutive 100-Yd rushing games in relief of an injured Alvin Kamara at mid-season but was mostly underused. At 6’3 230-Lbs, the six-year veteran is effective between the tackles and has a good open-field burst. Expect to see Murray and Kamara used together more often this season.

Ty Montgomery, WR/RB

Dec 8, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Ty Montgomery (88) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz (33) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Added as a free agent last month, the 27-Yr old Montgomery will have a chance to add his outstanding versatility to an already multi-dimensional New Orleans offense. Selected in the 3rd round of the 2015 draft by the Packers, Montgomery switched to running back from wide receiver in 2016 when injuries hit Green Bay hard at the position. He responded by leading the team in rushing yards for the year despite just seven starts at running back. At 6’0 216-Lbs, Montgomery has an upright but powerful running style with a good natural feel for blocks. He’s also a physical receiver with a terrific open-field running ability after the catch.

Taysom Hill, WR/TE/RB/QB

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints player Taysom Hill (7) against past Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo (34) during the fourth quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The epitome of multi-dimensional is Taysom Hill, the NFL's most versatile player. The 30-Yr old Hill is a spectacular special teams contributor who has been valuable as a gadget quarterback on trick plays. After shining as a runner in 2018 with his unique combination of power, elusiveness, and open field speed, Hill blossomed as a receiver last season. Used more in the slot or a tight end role, Hill hauled in 19 passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns while adding 156 yards rushing and TD. A valuable 3rd down weapon which had a spectacular outing in the playoff loss to Minnesota, Hill picked up 24 first downs on 46 offensive touches during the regular season.

Deonte Harris, KR/PR/WR

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints punt returner Deonte Harris (11) carries the ball during the first half against the San Francisco 49ersat the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

An undrafted rookie from Assumption College last season, the little-known Harris became the league's most feared kick returner, leading the NFL in punt return yardage while scoring once and turning the momentum of several games with big returns. He jumped just six passes for 24 yards during the regular season but showcased his ability to take the top off a defense by hauling in a 50-Yd bomb in the playoffs. The 5’6 170-Lb Hill may be too small to withstand every down pounding of a regular NFL wideout, but we can expect the Saints to take more advantage of his electric open-field ability more on offense this season.

Adam Trautman, TE

Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; North tight end Adam Trautman of Dayton (84) makes a catch past North safety Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois (22) during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints 2020 1st round draft choice Cesar Ruiz will probably be an immediate starter on the offensive line, while they expect 3rd round pick Zack Baun to be a defensive contributor at linebacker. Expectations are also high for the team's second 3rd round pick, the rookie tight end Trautman from Dayton. He has an impressive size (6’6 251-Lbs) with terrific hands, outstanding athleticism, and a good route understanding. Trautman may be groomed to take over the starting tight end role in 2021 but should give New Orleans a lethal pass-catching duo with Jared Cook at the position this season.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks to head coach Sean Payton against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The 2011 New Orleans Saints had one of the best offensive seasons in NFL history and was the finest of coach Sean Payton's units. We can still expect elite production from Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Jared Cook in 2020, three of the league's best players at their positions. With the other offensive talent surrounding them in 2020, this unit might challenge the 2011 Saints for offensive supremacy in team history.