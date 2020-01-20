11 Saints Players preparing for 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

The New Orleans Saints will have 11 players representing the team at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Four additional Saints players have been added to the roster after the initial seven Saints were announced in December 2019. The eleven players on the Pro Bowl roster is a record for New Orleans; accounting for the most selections the Saints have had in the team’s 51-year franchise history. The previous high mark for the Saints was 10 players.

QB Drew Brees will take part in his 13th Pro Bowl (2004, 2006, 2008–2014, 2016–2019) and 12th as a member of the Saints. DE Cam Jordan has earned his 5th spot (2013, 2015, 2017–2019) on the Pro Bowl defensive roster. Two noticeable absences from the NFC roster, even as an alternates, are Saints AP All-Pros RT Ryan Ramczyk and LB Demario Davis. Ramczyk had his finest years as a professional in the 2019 regular season, yet most voters did not include him on Pro Bowl ballots. The second absence is AP All-Pro LB Demario Davis. Davis was snubbed and has not been added as an alternate. Davis is a top 5 finalist for the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award. The winner of the $100,000 prize for the player’s respective will be announced at Super Bowl 54.

The NFC and AFC Pro Bowl squads will begin practice this week for Sunday’s game. The NFC head coach is Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, and the AFC head coach is Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. Expect more alternates for the Pro Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players already selected to the Pro Bowl roster will prepare for Super Bowl 54. To date, the NFL has not announced those additional alternates.

Saints Players with Sean Payton at 2018 NFL Pro Bowl Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 11 Saints on the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl roster:

WR Michael Thomas* (3x Pro Bowl) DE Cameron Jordan* (5x Pro Bowl) CB Marshon Lattimore* (2x Pro Bowl) K Wil Lutz * (1st Pro Bowl) RS Deonte Harris* (1st Pro Bowl) OT Terron Armstead** (2x Pro Bowl) QB Drew Brees** (13x Pro Bowl) RB Alvin Kamara*** (3x Pro Bowl) OG Larry Warford*** (3x Pro Bowl) TE Jared Cook*** (2x Pro Bowl) OG Andrus Peat*** (2x Pro Bowl)

* Pro-Bowl Staters, **Backups, ***Alternates

Saints QB Drew Brees, #9 Aaron Doster - USA TODAY Sports

2020 NFL Pro Bowl Information