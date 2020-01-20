Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

11 Saints Players preparing for 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints will have 11 players representing the team at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.   Four additional Saints players have been added to the roster after the initial seven Saints were announced in December 2019.  The eleven players on the Pro Bowl roster is a record for New Orleans; accounting for the most selections the Saints have had in the team’s 51-year franchise history.  The previous high mark for the Saints was 10 players.  

QB Drew Brees will take part in his 13th Pro Bowl  (2004, 2006, 2008–2014, 2016–2019) and 12th as a member of the Saints.  DE Cam Jordan has earned his 5th spot (2013, 2015, 2017–2019) on the Pro Bowl defensive roster.  Two noticeable absences from the NFC roster, even as an alternates, are Saints AP All-Pros RT Ryan Ramczyk and LB Demario Davis.  Ramczyk had his finest years as a professional in the 2019 regular season, yet most voters did not include him on Pro Bowl ballots.  The second absence is AP All-Pro LB Demario Davis.  Davis was snubbed and has not been added as an alternate.  Davis is a top 5 finalist for the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award.  The winner of the $100,000 prize for the player’s respective will be announced at Super Bowl 54.

The NFC and AFC Pro Bowl squads will begin practice this week for Sunday’s game.  The NFC head coach is Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, and the AFC head coach is Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh.  Expect more alternates for the Pro Bowl.  The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players already selected to the Pro Bowl roster will prepare for Super Bowl 54.  To date, the NFL has not announced those additional alternates.

New Orleans Saints Players in the NFL Pro Bowl
Saints Players with Sean Payton at 2018 NFL Pro BowlKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 11 Saints on the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl roster:

  1. WR Michael Thomas* (3x Pro Bowl)
  2. DE Cameron Jordan* (5x Pro Bowl)
  3. CB Marshon Lattimore* (2x Pro Bowl)
  4. K Wil Lutz * (1st Pro Bowl)
  5. RS Deonte Harris* (1st Pro Bowl)
  6. OT Terron Armstead** (2x Pro Bowl)
  7. QB Drew Brees** (13x Pro Bowl)
  8. RB Alvin Kamara***  (3x Pro Bowl)
  9. OG Larry Warford***  (3x Pro Bowl)
  10. TE Jared Cook*** (2x Pro Bowl)
  11. OG Andrus Peat*** (2x Pro Bowl)

* Pro-Bowl Staters, **Backups, ***Alternates

Drew Brees in the NFL Bowl for a 13th Time
Saints QB Drew Brees, #9Aaron Doster - USA TODAY Sports

2020 NFL Pro Bowl Information

  • Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST/3:00 PM EST
  • Head Coaches:  NFC - Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks); AFC - John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens)
  • Venue:  Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida 
  • Referee: Craig Wrolstad 
  • Television Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC, Disney XD 
  • Game Announcers: Joe Tessitore (Play-by-Play), Booger McFarland (Color Analyst), and Lisa Salters (Sideline Reporter) 
  • Radio Broadcast: Westwood One 
  • Radio Announcers: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Tony Boselli (Color Analyst), Laura Okmin (Sideline Reporter)
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Offseason Needs for the Saints

The New Orleans Saints have several areas they'll need to address and improve heading into 2020, whether it be through free agency, the draft, or both.

John Hendrix

by

KeepingitSaints

Former Saints, Graham and Vaccaro, in AFC and NFC Title Games

As the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans take the fields against San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs today, a couple of Saints draft choices will have an opportunity to play in Super Bowl 54 with wins by their teams in the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Saints Injured Key Players will impact Offseason Decisions

New Orleans will have key talent returning to the sideline from injury in 2019. These players will impact GM Mickey Loomis' decisions whether or not the team should re-sign other free-agent players.

Bob Rose

Bayou Blitz Podcast: The Aftermath in 2020

Bayou Blitz Podcast hosts Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley discuss the probable changes from the Saints loss to the Vikings in the Wild Card Playoff round, the future of Drew Brees, and can the team cannot allow Drew to walk in 2020?

Kyle T. Mosley

Highlighting the Biggest Offseason Needs for the New Orleans Saints

Bob Rose dives into the biggest areas in need of offseason improvement for the New Orleans Saints.

Bob Rose

by

Dillon88

Saints' Zach Line Announces Retirement

New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, hangs up his cleats at the age of 29.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

Steve Gleason honored with Congressional Gold Medal

Saints legend Steve Gleason was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal at Capitol Hill on January 15, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Saints Super Bowl 55 Odds

The New Orleans Saints Super Bowl 55 odds are being posted by betting sites ahead of Super Bowl 54.

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Saints Rookies voted to PFWA All-Rookie Team

3 New Orleans Saints Rookies were voted to the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team for the 2019 season.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Brees and Burrow ahead of National Championship Game

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees meets LSU's QB Joe Burrow on Sunday as LSU practices for the National Championship game on Monday night.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Double L