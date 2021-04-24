Watch: Saints Players Insane Workouts of the Week

NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
Saints Players Insane Workouts of the Week

The New Orleans Saints players had several great workout videos. A video from Alvin Kamara and another from Jameis Winston are just "INSANE!"
The New Orleans Saints players had several great workout videos.   Videos from Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston are "INSANE!"

KWON ALEXANDER, FREE AGENT LINEBACKER

Kwon Alexander is rebounding and rehabbing with Dr. Reef in Miami at the Athletix Rehab Center.   The linebacker put on cleats for the first time since tearing his Achilles on Christmas day versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The first reaction, "HE LOOKS GOOD!"   A full recovery from an Achilles injury takes some time.   New Orleans could re-sign the speedy linebacker and draft a young star in the 2021 NFL Draft.   Possible draftees like Jabril Cox (LSU), Jamin Davis (Kentucky), Zaven Collins (Tulsa), and Nick Bolton are prospects for New Orleans to consider drafting.

Kwon Alexander workout with Dr. Reef

Career Stats

Kwon Alexander Career Stats

GamesSacksInterceptionsPasses DefendedTacklesQB Hits

66

8.5

7

9

471

20

CARL GRANDERSON, DEFENSIVE END

Recently, DLineVids posted several of the defensive end's workout videos.  Granderson will be battling for more playing time with the departure of Trey Hendrickson in free agency.  The third-year pro will challenge defensive ends Marcus Davenport, Noah Spence, Christian Ringo, and possibly a rookie or two at Saints Training Camp.  

Carl Granderson Workout Videos

Career Stats

Carl Granderson Career Stats

GamesSacksTotal TacklesSolo TacklesTFLQB Hits

23

6

25

19

5

11

JAMEIS WINSTON, QUARTERBACK

Winston's workout videos have been extremely popular this offseason.  According to Saints Happy Hour Podcast, Jameis Winston, Ty Montgomery, Tre'Quan Smith, and other team receivers were at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Performance Center in Hollywood.  Several days ago a video showed Jameis practicing with tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Juwan Johnson in San Diego. 

Jameis Winston at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Performance Center

Career Stats

Jameis Winston Career Stats

GamesCompletion %Total Yards PassingTouchdownsInterceptionsRating

76

61.4

19,812

121

88

86.9

ALVIN KAMARA, ALL-PRO RUNNING BACK

Kamara returns for another season to train with Dr. Reef at Athletix Rehab & Recovery.  Last week, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry performed push-ups with tension bands.  The All-Pro running back was performing stability army crawls with tension bands.  In Dr. Reef's words, the exercise is "insanely difficult!"

Kamara's career is on a Hall of Fame trajectory.  The 2021 version of the New Orleans Saints will need his outstanding contributions in the offense once either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill assume the reins as the starter.

Alvin Kamara training with Dr. Reef in 2021

Career Stats

Alvin Kamara Career Stats

GamesRushing AttemptsRushing YardsReceptionsReceiving YardsTotal Touchdowns

60

672

3,340

326

2,824

59

MICHAEL THOMAS, ALL-PRO WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Thomas had a disappointing follow-up to his record-setting 2019 season.  Expect a rebound from New Orleans primary receiving target after surgery to repair torn ligaments in his ankle injury.  The injury hampered Thomas' performance in 2020, where he had 40 receptions, 438 yards, and 0 touchdowns.   He took to social media this week to post a bigger and more "ripped" body.

Saints WR Michael Thomas on Instagram

Career Stats

Michael Thomas Career Stats

GamesTargetsReceptionsCatch %Receiving YardsTouchdowns

70

657

510

77.6%

5,950

32

