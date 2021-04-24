Watch: Saints Players Insane Workouts of the Week

The New Orleans Saints players had several great workout videos. A video from Alvin Kamara and another from Jameis Winston are just "INSANE!"

The New Orleans Saints players had several great workout videos. Videos from Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston are "INSANE!"

KWON ALEXANDER, FREE AGENT LINEBACKER

Kwon Alexander is rebounding and rehabbing with Dr. Reef in Miami at the Athletix Rehab Center. The linebacker put on cleats for the first time since tearing his Achilles on Christmas day versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The first reaction, "HE LOOKS GOOD!" A full recovery from an Achilles injury takes some time. New Orleans could re-sign the speedy linebacker and draft a young star in the 2021 NFL Draft. Possible draftees like Jabril Cox (LSU), Jamin Davis (Kentucky), Zaven Collins (Tulsa), and Nick Bolton are prospects for New Orleans to consider drafting.

Career Stats

Games Sacks Interceptions Passes Defended Tackles QB Hits 66 8.5 7 9 471 20

CARL GRANDERSON, DEFENSIVE END

Recently, DLineVids posted several of the defensive end's workout videos. Granderson will be battling for more playing time with the departure of Trey Hendrickson in free agency. The third-year pro will challenge defensive ends Marcus Davenport, Noah Spence, Christian Ringo, and possibly a rookie or two at Saints Training Camp.

Career Stats

Games Sacks Total Tackles Solo Tackles TFL QB Hits 23 6 25 19 5 11

JAMEIS WINSTON, QUARTERBACK

Winston's workout videos have been extremely popular this offseason. According to Saints Happy Hour Podcast, Jameis Winston, Ty Montgomery, Tre'Quan Smith, and other team receivers were at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Performance Center in Hollywood. Several days ago a video showed Jameis practicing with tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Juwan Johnson in San Diego.

Career Stats

Games Completion % Total Yards Passing Touchdowns Interceptions Rating 76 61.4 19,812 121 88 86.9

ALVIN KAMARA, ALL-PRO RUNNING BACK

Kamara returns for another season to train with Dr. Reef at Athletix Rehab & Recovery. Last week, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry performed push-ups with tension bands. The All-Pro running back was performing stability army crawls with tension bands. In Dr. Reef's words, the exercise is "insanely difficult!"

Kamara's career is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. The 2021 version of the New Orleans Saints will need his outstanding contributions in the offense once either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill assume the reins as the starter.

Career Stats

Games Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Receptions Receiving Yards Total Touchdowns 60 672 3,340 326 2,824 59

MICHAEL THOMAS, ALL-PRO WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Thomas had a disappointing follow-up to his record-setting 2019 season. Expect a rebound from New Orleans primary receiving target after surgery to repair torn ligaments in his ankle injury. The injury hampered Thomas' performance in 2020, where he had 40 receptions, 438 yards, and 0 touchdowns. He took to social media this week to post a bigger and more "ripped" body.

Career Stats