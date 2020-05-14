Saints Offensive Line Depth Chart, Post NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have had one of the NFL’s top offensive lines for the past three seasons. That line allowed only 24 quarterback sacks in 2019 and annually allows among the fewest quarterback pressures in the league. The New Orleans line has dominated opponents in recent years, allowing the Saints to have one of the most balanced and productive offenses in the league.

That line had some struggles in 2019 though, some in part because of injuries. Left guard Andrus Peat missed six games with a broken arm, while guard Larry Warford and tackle Terron Armstead had nagging injuries throughout the season. New Orleans dropped from a top-5 ranking in rushing offense each of the last two years to 16th in that category in 2019. They also had uncharacteristic problems protecting their quarterback down the stretch. This was especially on display during the Saints 1st round playoff upset to Minnesota, when Drew Brees was sacked three times and under heavy pressure on several more throws.

Much of those struggles came on the interior, an area where Head Coach Sean Payton stressed improvement going into the offseason. New Orleans used their 1st round draft pick, 24th overall, to grab Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz. Then last week the team released the three-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford, signaling a big change along the interior line.

Let’s have a look at how the post-draft Saints offensive line shapes up.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Terron Armstead (LT)

Andrus Peat (LG)

Erik McCoy (C/G)

Cesar Ruiz (C/G)*

Ryan Ramczyk (RT)

Nick Easton (G/C)

Will Clapp (G/C)

Cameron Tom (C/G)

Calvin Throckmorton (G/T)*

Jordan Steckler (T)*

Adrian Magee (G/T)*

Darrin Paulo (T)*

Ethan Greenridge (T)

* = Rookie

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) blocks in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports



The Saints possess the NFL’s best pair of offensive tackles in Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. The 28-Yr old Armstead made his second straight Pro Bowl and is one of the most highly regarded left tackles in the game. Armstead typically faces the opposition’s best pass rusher, but usually dominates his position. Even though he dealt with nagging injuries all year, he still started a career-high 16 games (including playoffs), perhaps putting to rest the durability issues which have plagued him with over his seven-year career.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports



The 26-Yr old Ramczyk earned 1st team All-Pro recognition in 2019 and has been one of the league’s top linemen in all three of his seasons. Ramczyk does an outstanding job as a run blocker along the edge and engulfs opposing pass rushers, often making them invisible on the stat sheet with his elite combination of power, technique, and athleticism. The Saints picked up the 5th year option on Ramczyk’s rookie contract, not making him a free agent until after the 2021 season.

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports



New Orleans re-signed Peat this offseason to a huge 5-year contract extension, one of the most debated moves the franchise made in free agency. The 26-Yr old Peat, the 13th overall pick of the 2015 draft, struggled when used at tackle but has found a home at left guard in recent seasons. At 6’7 316-Lbs Peat is a mountain of power inside that has done a serviceable job at tackle when Armstead has missed time with injury. Peat has had his own injury issues, missing time with a broken leg and a broken arm in recent seasons.

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) before the snap of he football against Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports



The Saints spent their 2nd round draft pick in the 2019 draft (48th overall) on center Erik McCoy to replace the retired Max Unger. The 22-Yr old McCoy started every game and earned a place on the All-Rookie team. At 6’4” 314-Lbs McCoy has an impressive combination of power and agility while being an excellent technician inside. He may be moved to right guard to replace the departed Warford, but has the versatility to excel at either center or guard.

Sep 8, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Karan Higdon (22) rushes behind offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) against the Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports



One reason they deemed Warford expendable was the addition of Ruiz, one of the top interior linemen in the draft. Ruiz is an outstanding technician with the versatility to play any of the inside spots and has good peripheral vision and lateral movement as a pass protector. Ruiz is a tenacious run blocker with the fluid athleticism to get outside effectively on screens. McCoy or Ruiz will take over Warford’s right guard spot, with the other to start at the center position.

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton (54) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports



The Saints also signed four rookie offensive linemen that went undrafted to supply added depth and competition. Oregon’s Calvin Throckmorton played every position along the line effectively with the Ducks, giving the Saints valuable versatility. Throckmorton isn’t particularly athletic, but has excellent technique and could push a veteran for a backup job. Adrian Magee was a powerful mauler for the national champion LSU squad at both tackle and the guard position. Darrin Paulo and Jordan Steckler will both be in the mix for a backup tackle job, but each have the build and technique to be fits at guard.

Jul 28, 2019; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) and center Nick Easton (62) work against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) during training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports



Nick Easton was the team’s primary backup inside in 2019 and played well when Peat missed six games. He was also inactive for six contests though, and carries a high salary cap figure that could make his roster spot vulnerable if one of the incoming rookies outplay him. Will Clapp and Cameron Tom are two other young veterans who could face a stiff roster challenge. Each have good versatility inside, but neither have been able to solidify roster spots in their time with New Orleans.



Larry Warford was a significant contributor to the Saints offensive line during his three years with the team. Ruiz makes the team both younger and more athletic up front though, which should be especially clear on outside running plays and screen passes. Either Ruiz or McCoy will need an adjustment period with the move to guard, but we can expect the Saints to once again be one of the NFL’s dominant forces along the front line.