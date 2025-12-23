Saints Continue To Get Bad News About Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are riding their longest winning streak of the season right now, but are missing one of the biggest pieces of the offense.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been out since Nov. 23 as he has dealt with knee and ankle injuries. New Orleans hit the practice field on Tuesday and Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate shared on X that Kamara wasn't spotted at practice again, along with Cesar Ruiz, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Foster Moreau, and Bryan Bresee.

"Saints practice is over and I did not see Alvin Kamara, Cesar Ruiz, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Foster Moreau and Bryan Bresee," Paras wrote on X.

The Saints star missed practice again

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There are five days to go, as of writing, before the Saints will face off against the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 17 action. New Orleans is riding a three-game winning streak right now, although Kamara hasn't been able to be a part of it.

Last week, the Saints lost Devin Neal to the Injured Reserve. Kamara missed practice all week and wasn't able to go against the Jets either.

Taysom Hill got the bulk of the carries for New Orleans. He had 12 carries for 42 yards. Audric Estime and Evan Hull both had five carries. Estime had 19 yards on the ground and Hull had just three yards. Mason Tipton had one rush for 12 yards and Tyler Shough had two rushes for eight yards.

If Kamara needs to miss the contest, expect to see a lot of Hill, Estime, and Hull against the Titans on Sunday.

The Saints' running back room is thin, to say the least. That's why Shough threw the ball 49 times against the Jets.

New Orleans has been trending in the right direction and has two games left in the regular season. Hopefully, Kamara can get back in the mix at least one more time. The vibes are high right now and getting him back -- either this week or next -- would take them even higher.

