Saints Announce Full Preseason Schedule

Saints Release Preseason Schedule Dates and Times

We knew the exact date and time of just one of the Saints preseason games when the NFL schedule dropped. Now, we have them all.
Author:
Publish date:

When the NFL schedule dropped, we were missing two of the Saints games on it. Although they were preseason contests, it was still incomplete. As of Thursday evening, we know the dates and times of their Week 1 and Week 3 preseason games.

New Orleans will open on the road against the Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 14, and close it out two weeks later at home against the Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 28.

2021 Saints Preseason Schedule

  • Week 1 (Aug. 14): at Baltimore Ravens, 6 p.m., FOX 8/Gray Comm
  • Week 2 (Aug. 23): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m., ESPN
  • Week 3 (Aug. 28): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m., FOX 8/Gray Comm

The Aug. 23 game against the Jaguars will be a nationally televised event, appearing on ESPN's Monday Night Football. That game will presumably feature the No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence. That's also going to be an interesting spectacle, as you can likely anticipate a fairly full Superdome. We also will be anticipating the Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill battle.

The Gray Communications affiliates will allow fans in the following market to watch the Saints in their first and third preseason game. They include:

  • New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8
  • Alexandria – WNTZ 
  • Baton Rouge – WAFB 
  • Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
  • Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
  • Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
  • Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
  • Lafayette – KATC
  • Lake Charles – KPLC
  • Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
  • Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
  • Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
  • Monroe – KNOE
  • Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
  • Shreveport – KSLA

The final roster cutdown date is Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Jan 14, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General overall view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Mandatory Credit Kirby Lee
