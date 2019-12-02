Saints News
Saints 2019 Rookie Class Making Their Presence Felt Down the Stretch

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints 2017 draft class is already perhaps the best in the franchise’s 53 year history. The team selected Pro Bowlers Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, and Alvin Kamara in the first three rounds of that draft. They also added starters Marcus Williams and Alex Anzalone along with a key reserve in Trey Hendrickson. Those five players joined Sheldon Rankins, Michael Thomas, Vonn Bell, and David Onyemata, added in the 2016 draft, to form the nucleus of one of the NFL’s most talented teams.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws an interception to New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

New Orleans has a 34-10 record over the last three seasons and has won three consecutive division championships. They’ve built themselves into one of the Super Bowl favorites in part because of smart drafting. The Saints added a handful of rookies in this past spring’s draft playing bigger roles as we head into the final stretch of the year. Today we talk about those players, and how they will play a vital role in the Saints’ pursuit of a championship. 

