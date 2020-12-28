Saints Roster Moves on Monday December 28

New Orleans announces two roster moves on Monday as they prepare for their season finale at Carolina.

The New Orleans Saints have made two roster moves this afternoon, placing LB Kwon Alexander on injured reserve and activating WR Jake Kumerow. Alexander had played in seven games with the Saints after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers at mid-season. He had 27 tackles, broke up 4 passes, forced 1 fumble, and recovered 2 fumbles before tearing his Achilles in a win over Minnesota last Friday.

Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (87) scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY

The 28-Yr old Kumerow was signed by New Orleans on Friday after his release from the Buffalo Bills. He’s a three-year veteran who played his first two years with the Green Bay Packers, catching 20 passes for 322 yards and 2 touchdowns in 19 games. Kumerow appeared in six games with the Bills this season, catching one pass for 22 yards and a score.

The 6’4” 209-Lb Kumerow provides wide receiver depth for a New Orleans receiving corps still without injured wideouts Michael Thomas, Deonte Harris, and Tre'Quan Smith. Thomas and Harris are expected to be back for the playoffs, but the Saints have been forced to promote practice squad players Juwan Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Austin Carr, and Tommylee Lewis in recent weeks at the position.

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall (35) makes a catch against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY

Alex Anzalone will receive Alexander's snaps at linebacker alongside All-Pro LB Demario Davis. Anzalone has started 8 games and has 39 tackles, 3 for loss. Second-year LB Kaden Elliss, veteran Craig Robertson, and rookie Zack Baun could see more defensive action with Alexander out for the year, but the Saints often run two linebacker alignments with an extra defensive back.

New Orleans plays at Carolina this Sunday in their regular season finale.