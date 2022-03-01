Saints Free Up Nearly $8 Million in Cap Space

The Saints have cleared nearly $34 million of salary cap space with just three players, as Andrus Peat is the latest player to have his contract restructured.

The Saints keep charging ahead with their salary cap situation, as they've cleared nearly $8 million by restructuring the contract of left guard Andrus Peat. According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, New Orleans converted $9.73 million of Peat's salary into a fully guaranteed roster bonus. This also added two voidable years to the end of his contract.

The Saints have now freed up nearly $34 million in salary cap space for 2022 between Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas, and Andrus Peat. They were projected to be around $76 million over going into the new league year. It always feels like a daunting task, but Mickey Loomis and Khai Harley always find a way, which tends to drive outsiders crazy.

Other big considerations to getting under the cap include Marshon Lattimore, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, and David Onyemata. There's even more there, and releasing Bradley Roby could net the team another $10 million.

New Orleans has to figure out their quarterback situation for the new league season, as well as finding some upgrades on the offensive front. We'll see how they continue to tackle the cap, but for now, nearly 45 percent of the team's deficit was fixed with just three players.

