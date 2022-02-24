Have We Seen the Last of Terron Armstead in a Saints Uniform?

Terron Armstead's injury absence crippled a struggling New Orleans offense in 2021. Now heading towards free agency, will the Saints move on from one of their all-time greats?

The New Orleans Saints used a third-round selection on a little-known offensive lineman named Terron Armstead out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in the 2013 NFL Draft. Armstead was buried on the depth chart for most of his rookie campaign. However, he showed great promise when starting the last two contests of 2013.

Armstead opened the 2014 season as the starter at left tackle. He'd quickly become a critical piece on one of the best lines in the NFL. Over the next several years, Armstead would routinely shut down the league's best pass rushers and pave the way for a diverse Saints rushing attack.

Armstead earned his first Pro Bowl bid in 2018, the first of three straight such honors. He and RT Ryan Ramczyk formed the NFL's best tandem of tackles on an offensive line that bullied opponents.

With the offseason retirement of QB Drew Brees and injury to WR Michael Thomas, a dominant offensive line would be needed as the Saints entered the 2021 season.

Saints 2021 Year-In-Review

Terron Armstead

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) blocks against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Armstead, like the rest of the team, made a resounding statement in a 38-3 opening day thrashing of Green Bay. He'd help pave the way for 171 rushing yards against a respected Packer defense.

Also like the rest of his team, Armstead and the Saints came crashing down to earth in a Week 2 loss at Carolina. They'd manage only 128 total yards and 7 points in the listless defeat. New Orleans bounced back the following week with a 28-13 win at New England. Armstead helped clear the path for 148 rushing yards in the victory.

Unfortunately, Armstead also suffered a knee injury against the Patriots. He'd be sidelined for the next two contests and guaranteed that he wouldn't play a full season for all nine of his NFL seasons.

For both Armstead and the Saints, it was far from the end of their injury woes for the year.

Armstead returned to action in Week 7 against Seattle. His performance was key in a physical 13-10 win. Armstead's high level of play was even more crucial in a win against the Buccaneers the following week.

Starting QB Jameis Winston went down for the year in the second quarter. New Orleans still managed the win with a gutty effort. Armstead fueled an offensive line performance that allowed just one sack and managed 152 yards rushing against a talented Tampa defense.

The season opener was the only game all year that the Saints full offensive line was intact. From Weeks two through eight, either G Andrus Peat or C Erik McCoy was missing from the lineup. At least New Orleans had both of their elite tackles to rely upon. After a Week 9 loss to Atlanta, that all changed. The Saints offense was not the same afterwards.

Armstead aggravated his knee injury in the loss to the Falcons. He'd miss the next two contests, both losses. Making matters worse, Ryan Ramczyk was also hurt during a Week 10 loss to Tennessee.

New Orleans would be without at least one of the tackles for the remaining nine games and without both stars for six of those outings.

Armstead tried to make a comeback in a Thanksgiving Night loss to the Bills, but was at just a fraction of his abilities. He'd sit out the next game, but returned against the Jets in Week 14. New Orleans rolled up 203 rushing yards while routing New York, with much of that coming over Armstead's left side.

The victory over the Jets was Armstead's last game of the year. He'd be sidelined for the last four contests and play in only eight games during the season. Over the first half of the year, Armstead was the leader in Pro Bowl voting at left tackle.

With Armstead in the lineup, New Orleans averaged 131 rushing yards and over 25 points per game. Without him, the Saints managed just 107 yards on the ground and 18.7 points while giving up 23 sacks.

When Armstead and Ramczyk were both out, the Saints averaged a meager 13.6 points and just 87 yards rushing.

Armstead will be an unrestricted free agent next month. The Saints won't be able to apply the franchise tag because his contract doesn't officially expire until after the tag deadline. It seems unlikely that New Orleans will pay his projected contract average of $23 million/year. (Contract projection according to Spotrac.com)

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) in his stance against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY

Injuries are another reason that the Saints seem probable to move on from their elite lineman. The 30-year-old Armstead has missed 38 games in the last eight seasons and at least six contests in four of the last six years.

Terron Armstead has had a terrific nine-year career with the Saints. He'll undoubtedly find his way into the franchise Hall of Fame. His abilities as a run blocker and pass protector took the New Orleans offense to another level. His value was on full display when absent from the lineup for a New Orleans team that struggled offensively throughout the year.

