Saints sign Christian Montano, per report

The New Orleans will sign free-agent center Christian Montano to their roster, per a report first tweeted by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract will be a one-year deal to add depth along the offensive line for New Orleans ahead of training camp.

CHRISTIAN MONTANO

Last season, Montano was an undrafted rookie free agent from Tulane. He was signed to a contract by the Pittsburgh Steelers but was among their final cuts before the season started.

Montano played for four years at Brown University before joining Tulane as a graduate transfer in 2019.

He started all 13 contests for Tulane during the 2019 season.

He played left guard for the Green Wave.

Montano doesn't have great athleticism to be effective pulling during run blocking, but he is a mauler in the trenches. He wins most of his battles with excellent technique and hand placement, along with upper body strength. He’s quick into his stance after the snap and shows good awareness of pass rush combinations.

Montano hopes to win a spot on a New Orleans offensive line considered one of the best in the league. Even though the starting lineup comprises All-Pros and high draft picks, the Saints have traditionally developed undrafted linemen into serviceable backups.