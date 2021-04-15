Saints Sign Free Agent WR Jalen McClesky

The New Orleans Saints have signed free agent wide receiver Jalen McClesky, in an announcement on Thursday. The 23-Yr old McClesky played four years of college football at Oklahoma State before transferring to Tulane as a fifth-year senior in 2019. He was not selected in the 2020 draft, signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. McClesky was released by the Falcons just before the start of the regular season.

McClesky caught 167 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in four years with Oklahoma State. His best season was in 2016, when he had a team-high 73 receptions for 812 yards and 7 scores for the 10-3 Cowboys. An injury in 2018 limited him to just four games and allowed him an extra season of eligibility. He transferred to Tulane for that final year of eligibility in 2019.

Sep 19, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Jalen McCleskey (1) runs after a catch for a touchdown past Houston cornerback Damarion Williams (6). Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

McClesky had 37 receptions and 581 yards with 4 touchdowns for the Green Wave, second on the team. At just 5’11" and 165-Lbs., can struggle against bigger defensive backs. McClesky is extremely elusive in the open field and had experience as a punt returner early in his collegiate career. He has reliable hands to secure a short reception and the quickness to burst for extra yardage.

Jalen is the son of J.J. McClesky, a former reserve defensive back for New Orleans from 1994 to 1996 and current assistant coach for Tulane. J.J. had one interception in 32 career games with the Saints. He finished his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 1999.

Son Jalen will now have an opportunity to earn a roster spot with his father's former team.