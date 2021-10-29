Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Report: Saints Sign RB Mark Ingram to a Contract Extension

    Running back Mark Ingram agrees to a contract extension just days after returning to the New Orleans Saints.
    Author:

    The New Orleans Saints have signed RB Mark Ingram to a one-year contract extension, according to NFL reporter Field Yates.

    Ingram was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans earlier this week. New Orleans sends a 2022 seventh-round draft choice to the Texans for Ingram, who starred for the Saints from 2011 to 2018.

    Ingram, who turns 32 in December, signed a one-year deal with Houston this offseason after being released by the Baltimore Ravens. He is second on the Saints all-time rushing yardage list with 6,007 yards, just 89 behind career leader Deuce McAllister.

    Ingram will be a $657,000 cap hit for the Saints this season. Yates reports that the contract extension was agreed to before the trade became official. Ingram is now under contract with New Orleans for 2022. He’ll have a base salary of $1.5 million, a $300K roster bonus, along with other performance incentives.

    New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    New Orleans hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in a huge NFC South showdown. Ingram, who was Houston's leading rusher, is expected to suit up as a backup to Saints rushing leader Alvin Kamara. He has 551 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns in 12 career games against the Buccaneers while with New Orleans. 

