Saints sign QB Trevor Siemian

Mike McCartney of Priority Sports tweeted this evening that the New Orleans Saints have signed quarterback Trevor Siemian to their active roster.

Lately, Siemian has been a journeyman quarterback for the past several years. He's landed on the rosters of the Tennessee Titans (2020 - practice squad), New York Jets (2019), and Minnesota Vikings (2018). Siemian had extended time as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback from 2015 to 2017.

The Northwestern University product completed 498/841 passes for a completion rate of 59.2%. One of the reasons the Broncos released Siemian was his inconsistency by tossing 30 touchdowns, but he also had 24 costly interceptions. His career passer rating is 79.6.

On Sunday, New Orleans will be without the services of Drew Brees (Injured Reserve) at quarterback. Reports have Taysom Hill projected to get the nod over Jameis Winston as the starter for the Atlanta Falcons game.

I speculate that Siemian's signing would have him serve as the emergency quarterback for New Orleans in case of injuries to Hill and Winston in the Falcons contest.

We will bring you more details about the Trevor Siemian signing and the New Orleans Saints.